Disney World Attraction Left Empty, “It’s a Dead Zone”

Walt Disney World Resort is currently in the midst of its Holiday celebration.

Disney World Guests can visit all four different theme parks– including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom– and partake in many special entertainment offerings and much more during the season.

One of the most popular offerings is Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Magic Kingdom, which has been officially sold out, as the After-Hours party presents Disney Park Guests with the opportunity to experience spectacular and unique attractions, including Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade, Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show, and Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration.

But, it’s not just Magic Kingdom where the Holiday celebration is in full swing.

EPCOT Guests are currently enjoying the Park’s Festival of the Holidays, which includes many fun and unique events. However, it seems one has been completely forgotten to a point that one Guest called the area a “dead zone.”

“Trying to drum up support for the violin-playing Hanukkah storyteller at EPCOT! He is between France and Morocco – a notorious dead zone in my opinion – and when we saw him on Friday NO ONE except cast members was watching him,” the Guest said on social media.

If you’re looking for an attraction in Disney World with no wait times and a chance to get away from the crowds, this might be the perfect experience for you.

In addition to all the Holiday festivities happening at EPCOT, Guests can enjoy a plethora of fun rides and attractions, including the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Journey Into Imagination with Figment, Test Track, Spaceship Earth, Soarian’ Around the World, Living with the Land, Frozen Ever After, and many more.

What is your favorite Holiday attraction to experience at Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments!