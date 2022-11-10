While Disneyland is supposed to be “The Happiest Place on Earth,” several unavoidable circumstances have affected that mantra as of late.

As all of the Disney Parks adjust and adapt to COVID-19, high inflation, a new reservation system, and supply chain issues, many Guests are starting to notice issues piling up.

From trash piling up to ever-increasing prices, a trip to Disney has never been so different. And speaking of prices, a glaring example of what some are calling “shrinkflation” has been found.

A video was shared on TikTok discussing a few changes to merchandise over the last two years. The full video can be seen below:

Disneyland has been raising merch prices, and some of the quality hasn’t been as great as before either. We found this wreath example in the parks to show you all! The Christmas wreath from 2021 is still in some stores, as well as the new 2022 wreath. Last year’s has more padding, is larger, and just feels higher quality. This year’s is thinner and overall smaller. They are both currently $50. Have you noticed this merch change in the parks? #disneynews #disneytiktok #disney #disneyland #disneymerch

In the video, the Guest compares and contrasts this year’s holiday wreath with last year’s, and the difference is pretty noticeable. The one from last year is much larger, while they both sit at $50.

It’s no secret that Disney Parks ad Resorts have slowly become less and less affordable, especially when considering the recent struggle with the intense struggle with inflation. Many Guests just simply can’t afford a trip anymore when they used to be able to go once every year or so.

Some Guests even feel as though Disney is losing its magic due to all of the price increases and dips in quality.

A big point of contention in the Disney Parks community has been the food. Guests have been taking note of the smaller portion sizes given in the Parks.

Late last year, Disney was in hot water after Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy addressed this situation in a rather unforgiving manner.

McCarthy noted that Disney has no plans to outright raise prices within Josh D’Amaro’s Parks, Experiences and Products division. She did indicate that Disney is looking at a number of ways to cut costs behind the scenes, however, including “reducing portions” at Disney Parks restaurants. McCarthy claimed this would “be good for Guests’ waistlines.”

What are your thoughts on “shrinkflation” at Disney?