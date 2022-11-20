Search and Rescue Underway After “at Least Four People” Die at Sea, Disney Ship Halts Voyage

The Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Fantasy was brought to a halt on Sunday, November 20, 2022, after an incident at sea left four people dead, according to reports.

While the Disney Cruise Line’s fleet of ships is renowned for its world-class service and Disney experience, like the theme parks, there are times when the real world seeps into that Mickey Mouse magic. Unfortunately, in a tragic incident in the ocean south of Florida, a migration vessel capsized and the Disney Fantasy stopped to aid the search for the victims.

Approximately two hours ago, the U.S. Coast Guard Seventh District announced that there had been an incident 50 miles off the coast of the Little Torch Key in the Florida Keys. @USCGSoutheast said:

#Breaking @USCG crews are searching for 5 people, about 50 mi. off Little Torch Key, after a group took to the sea on a homemade vessel that capsized during a failed migration venture. 9 people were rescued, 1 person recovered deceased, Sat…

The Coast Guard expanded:

4 ppl reportedly drowned immediately upon capsizing. Some of the rescued wore #lifejackets, saving their lives in 6-8 foot seas & 30 mph winds. #SAR #DontTaketoTheSea @USEmbCuba

As the Coast Guard aided those in need, the Disney Cruise Line Ship, the Disney Fantasy, was also brought to a halt to help with the rescue.

@ThemeParkExpres tweeted from the scene, but at the time it seems that those aboard the Disney Fantasy were not aware of why their voyage had been halted:

Disney Fantasy has come to a full stop and coast guard is circling planes overhead. Word on the street is someone or something is in the water of concern. #DisneyCruise #DisneyFantasy #DisneyCruiseLine

In the last few minutes, reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) confirmed that the Disney Fantasy had been stopped in order to aid in the incident that took place off the coast of the Keys. He wrote:

The @USCGSoutheast says at least 4 people drowned about 50 miles off Little Torch Key after a homemade vessel capsized. Several were rescued. The Disney Fantasy was in the area and stopped to support the search.

At this time there has not been any news about the incident directly from The Walt Disney Company. The Disney Cruise Line fleet is made up of the Disney Fantasy, Disney Dream, Disney Wonder, Disney Magic, and the new triton-class, Disney Wish. The company announced recently that they had purchased a new ship, the Global Dream.

Inside the Magic will continue to update this breaking news story.

