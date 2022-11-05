A group of Guests could take an up-close look at the tracks of Big Thunder Mountain after being evacuated from the iconic Disney attraction.

As crowds continue to reach new highs since Disneyland Resort reopened in 2021, it seems like the California theme park continues to face constant issues with its most popular attractions, with frequent breakdowns, malfunctions, evacuations, and general trouble with the Park’s upkeeping.

One of the most recent incidents occurred at Big Thunder Mountain in Frontierland at Disneyland Park after the wildest ride in the wilderness came to a complete stop, leaving Guests stranded in one of the attraction’s lifts. A video of the incident was posted on TikTok by Jose & Baileigh (@eat.sleep.positivity), who shared a few snippets of their experience during the evacuation, including up-close looks at the tracks and a few looks behind the scenes of the popular attraction.

The couple didn’t share any comments on the process other than using an emoji in their caption, referring to being mindblown by the experience. They also didn’t share the exact number of evacuated Guests during this breakdown. However, considering that Big Thunder Mountain trains consist of five cars able to carry about six Guests each, it wouldn’t be farfetched to assume that nearly 30 Guests went through the evacuation process along with Jose and Baileigh.

You can see Jose & Baileigh’s video below or click here to watch it.

We got evacuated off of Big Thunder Mountain. 🤯 #disneyland #disneyparks #disneymagic #disneycastle #disneytiktok #distok #distokfam #disneylandresort #disneyattractions #bigthundermountain #thundermountain

There’s no doubt that this behind-the-scenes look at Big Thunder Mountain is an experience Guests will hardly forget, especially considering that they got to explore the wildest ride in the wilderness at night, which is definitely a sight to behold.

Disneyland describes Big Thunder Mountain as follows:

Hang Onto Yer Hats!

Legend has it that after gold was discovered in the 1850s, eerie incidents took place in the mine. Trains would take off and race through tunnels… by themselves. Related: Indiana Jones Ride Breaks Down…Again, “Someone Come Get Me” As you enter the cursed cavern, your train speeds up along the rickety track. Shoot under a booming waterfall and dodge a falling boulder from an unexpected landslide as you swoop around sharp turns and drop into desolate canyons. On this rip-roaring adventure, you may learn that some legends turn out to be true…

