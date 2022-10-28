Guest Wears Obscene Shirt, Celebrating Serial Killers, to Disneyland Resort

One Guest was spotted wearing a highly inappropriate shirt at Disneyland Resort, celebrating serial killers with an obscene message.

While Disneyland officials constantly try to maintain a family-friendly environment throughout the Parks with several rules and regulations, Guests sometimes decide to break said rules and often end up disrupting the experience for many Guests around them. Unfortunately, this was recently the case when a Guest was spotted wearing an obscene shirt, celebrating two of the most feared and hated serial killers in modern history with a disgusting message.

The video of this incident was shared on Twitter by Sidney (@SidTheKid182), who captioned it, “Choke me like Bundy and eat me like Dahmer. Lovely shirt to wear to Disneyland.” The disgusting message was being fashioned on a bright orange shirt, with large texts and even images of the serial killers, making it hard to miss for Guests around.

Sidney added that she was aware that the video was taken at Disney California Adventure — in the queue for Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind at Pixar Pier, a kid-oriented attraction, to be precise — but said she “didn’t feel like typing ‘California Adventure’ to [her] Snapchat friends who don’t know what DCA is.”

@GratDisMemes Before i get yelled at by disney people, yes i said disneyland when we’re at DCA, didnt feel like typing califonia adventure to my snapchat friends who dont know what DCA is lol 😂 pic.twitter.com/NEMhhGSusH — Sidney (@SidTheKid182) October 8, 2022

It is unclear if Cast Members approached the Guest sporting the highly inappropriate shirt after the video was taken. However, Cast Members and Park security could’ve approached the Guest at any time to offer her the chance to change her shirt or leave the Park.

Disneyland’s website states the following regarding inappropriate attire:

The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. We suggest you dress comfortably, wear good walking shoes and check the local weather report before you leave for the parks. Review our Pre-Arrival Tips to make sure you come prepared for a fun-filled trip! Ensuring that the parks are family friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense. Inappropriate Attire Attire that is not appropriate for the theme parks (and which may result in refusal of admittance or ejection) includes but is not limited to: Costumes may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older

Masks may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older (unless they are for medical purposes)

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing with multiple layers are subject to search upon entry

Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs

Bare feet

It would appear that Guests fashioning shirts with violent and obscene messages continues to be an issue at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, with some Guests even showing grotesque tattoos, inappropriate for the Parks’ family-friendly environment.

We strongly advise our readers to be aware of the rules and regulations set by Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort ahead of their visit to the Disney Parks, as failing to comply with said rules could result in being kicked out of the Park, arrested, and even banned. You can click here to read Disneyland’s rules and regulations.

