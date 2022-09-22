“Trashy”, Explicit Tattoo Sparks Debate on Disney Park Rules

In the past, we have seen countless situations involving Guests “breaking” the dress code at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

These incidents usually take place on social media, sparking fierce debate on the Internet. When Guests are already in the Park, and Cast Members determine that their outfit crosses the line, Guests will typically be given a voucher to replace whatever piece of clothing was “breaking” the rules.

A lot of the time, these stories involve Guests wearing a shirt that is tied at the side or back, and while the overall outfit may not be revealing or inappropriate, Disney is fairly strict when it comes to tied articles of clothing.

However, sometimes issues can be about more than just a Guest’s clothing, and recently, a more permanent feature lit social media ablaze.

Tattoos can be a very personal and private thing, but for some, part of the fun is showing it off to everyone. Of course, tattoos can act as a portable art installation if done right.

But sometimes, you see a tattoo and have to wonder “why?” which is exactly what happened recently with a Guest at Disneyland.

The tattoo can be seen here, but we will warn you that it is extremely explicit so we will not show it here in our article.

The tattoo depicts a naked woman and another bent over. The tattoo is placed on a Guest’s right leg. The post sharing the tattoo went viral on Reddit, and hundreds of users shared their opinion on the tattoo in the comment section.

One user said:

“Why do guys do this! Do they think a woman will be impressed? Do they think guys will be impressed? I don’t understand the desire to do this permanently to the body. Is it some kind of message besides what a trashy disrespectful asshole this guy is?”

Another said:

“That is trashy and awful and I’m not defending him, he may have forgotten it’s there. I have a tat on the back of my neck and I forget it’s there a lot. But God that should be covered up”

Another user said that the tattoo was “gross.” Several poked fun at it and theorized that it might have seemed like a better idea under certain influences:

“How much Bud Light does one have to drink to decide that’s a great idea for a tattoo?”

Of course, Disneyland is far less strict about tattoos that Guests may have than they are about the clothing they wear. The Disney Parks have all made great strides toward being more inclusive, now letting Cast Members show off whatever tattoos they may also have.

We are not sure if this Guest was ever approached by a Cast Member and informed they needed to cover up. Disneyland is a theme park for everyone, meaning children would see the artwork.

For those wondering, here is how Disneyland describes its “dress code“:

The parks are a casual, family-oriented environment. We suggest you dress comfortably, wear good walking shoes and check the local weather report before you leave for the parks. Review our Pre-Arrival Tips to make sure you come prepared for a fun-filled trip! Ensuring that the parks are family friendly is an important part of the Disney experience. In that spirit, we ask you to use your discretion and common sense. Inappropriate Attire Attire that is not appropriate for the theme parks (and which may result in refusal of admittance or ejection) includes but is not limited to:

Costumes may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older

Masks may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older (unless they are for medical purposes)

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing or loose fitting clothing which may drag on the ground and create a potential trip hazard

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing with multiple layers are subject to search upon entry

Visible tattoos that could be considered inappropriate, such as those containing objectionable language or designs

Bare feet

