TikToker Ruins Pricey Boots In a Storm After Forgetting to Cancel Disneyland Reservation

In May, Disneyland Resort introduced a “no-show” policy for Magic Key holders. If Guests don’t show up to a Park Reservation at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure three times in 90 days, they’re banned from making Park Reservations for 30 days.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort first offered Park Pass reservations after extended COVID-19 closures. Though initially meant to reduce capacity, the Disney Parks are now regularly fully-booked. Fans and Disney Cast Members alike feel the system is too confusing and has stayed beyond its welcome.

Despite complaints, The Walt Disney Company continues to boast the success of the Park Reservation system. CEO Bob Chapek claimed the system helps with staffing and crowd control. Unfortunately, fans shouldn’t expect Park Passes to go anywhere anytime soon.

One Magic Key holder, TikToker @crystalchibi, had an unfortunate experience with the Disney Park Reservation system this week:

The Magic Key holder forgot to cancel her Disneyland Park Pass and, not wanting to be penalized, headed to Disneyland Resort in the rain to scan into the Disney Parks. On the way, the Guest realized she was wearing her beloved UGG Classic Ultra Mini boots, which cost around $150.

Upon arriving at Disneyland Resort, the TikToker put plastic bags over her boots to protect them. Unfortunately, she insinuates that they were still damaged in the heavy rain. “Rip ultra mini Uggs,” she wrote.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.