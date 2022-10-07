October is definitely one of the best times to visit the Disney Parks, especially in time for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

Getting to visit Mickey, Minnie, and all their friends as they celebrate the spookiest season of the year is always a delight for any Disney fan, especially if they get to arrive at the park in all their Halloween finery. However, tickets to the event have been selling out left and right, and the recent hurricane didn’t exactly do anything to help either. Unfortunately, that means not all Disney Park Guests will get to attend this special seasonal event.

Of course, that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy Halloween at Walt Disney World. In fact, October is one of the most exciting and festive times to visit the Parks. With or without Mickey’s Halloween Party, there are still more than enough tricks and treats for Guests of any age can enjoy.

The Magic Kingdom is easily the crown jewel of the month, especially with all the scarecrows, pumpkins, and all the other fall-themed decorations making the ambiance and environment beyond enchanting. However, Walt Disney World is home to three other parks, all of which have wonderful things to enjoy during the autumn months. Animal Kingdom is still pretty standard compared to the rest of the properties, but Disney Springs, Hollywood Studios and Epcot are also excellent places to enjoy an October visit.

At the Magic Kingdom, Guests can immerse themselves in the Park’s realms of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy as Halloween sweeps through the middle of Main Street, U.S.A.. Autumn wreathes hang on the lamp posts, pumpkins grin and glow, and the sweet shops are filled with plenty of seasonal treats that would satisfy even Winnie the Pooh’s appetite. And if guest still need a case of the thrills and chills, the Haunted Mansion is always open in Liberty Square.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is where the glitz and glamor of the movies meets the magic of Disney, and this cinematic park also has its festive flavor for the month of October. While it might lack the pageantry and decor of the Magic Kingdom, Guests can still grab a ghoulish bite and enjoy a unique Character Dining experience with Minnie’s Halloween Dine at Hollywood & Vine. There’s certainly no better way to take the edge off after a freaky and frightening drop from the Tower of Terror.

Of course, the only seasonal event that could possibly rival Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party is Epcot’s phenomenal International Food and Wine Festival. Arguably the best time to visit Disney’s Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow, the Food and Wine Festival comes with more tasty treats and excellent eats than any Halloween Party or Boo Bash. While candy apples, marshmallow pumpkins, and a whole assorted bag of candy might be good for a night or two, nothing compares to beer braised beef from Belgium or the various flavors of poutine from Canada.

You don’t even have to step foot into the Parks for Halloween fun, as Disney Springs will certainly prove with its fine selection of spooky shopping and entertainment. The sights, the sounds, they’re everywhere and all around, and the Springs will keep Guests coming back for more. Not only can fans enjoy a vast array of spooky treats from The Ganachery and Marketplace Snacks, but they can also encounter a zombie drum line, skeletal stiltwalkers, and all sorts of live entertainment amongst the glow of jack-o-lanterns and bright orange lights.

No matter how a Guest chooses to spend their visit this month. They shouldn’t be too disappointed in missing Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. After all, with so much to do, see, and experience all around the Disney Parks, it’s practically impossible not to have a sensational and spooky time!

