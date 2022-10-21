Marvel Seemingly Confirms ‘Black Panther 2’ Ending With New Trailer

A new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) trailer dropped last night, and it gave fans a good new look at one of the new Black Panthers — two different suits have been spotted in the trailers — and one part of the trailer reveals what Tenoch Huerta’s Namor is after.

In case you haven’t seen the trailer, here it is:

Vibranium. This is what Namor is after, and if you look at the King of Talocan’s powers, it’s confusing why he would be after the precious metal. Sure, he could use it to create more powerful weapons, but Namor usually doesn’t need vibranium to be considered a threat. His abilities and powers stem from the oceans, and his people never leave the waters if possible.

They have no direct need for the metal, but in the comics, Dr. Doom does. Doom Wars, a crossover event with the Fantastic Four and X-Men, has Shuri as Black Panther trying to protect Wakanda from being attacked by people like Namor, who allegedly injured T’Challa.

The MCU will change some of the details, but it seems that Namor might be Dr. Doom’s pawn. If Namor is trying to steal vibranium, it could be for a particular deal with the iconic villain. Since Doom doesn’t want the publicity, there’s a good chance that Namor or someone else will meet with Doom at the end of the movie, revealing how he is the true villain in the story.

Namor might be advertised as the main villain, but it seems that Attuma the Warlord will take on the role leaving Namor to potentially switch sides later in the movie. In the end, Dr. Doom’s plan might come to fruition because Wakanda might be weakened at the end of the movie, leaving Doom to be the villain for Black Panther 3 and successfully steal the vibranium.

While fans might not think Doom having a lot of vibranium at his disposal is terrible, it’s very dangerous in his hands. One of Wakanda’s secrets is that Vibranium is excellent for advanced technology but also very powerful once imbued with magic. Since Doom pursues all paths of power, he knows a lot of magic and science, leaving him to create some of the most dangerous weapons on the planet and have a robot army made of vibranium at his disposal.

Fans know that Doom is entering the MCU soon, and Marvel will probably make him a bigger villain, just like Kang the Conqueror, instead of just being another Fantastic Four villain. If anything, he will have a large role in Avengers: Secret Wars (2026), and Marvel must prove to fans that he is a threat.

The comics make Dr. Doom a dangerous threat doesn’t mean the MCU will do the same. Many villains have changed in the MCU, and it’s not always bad, but nothing is guaranteed until the villain is on the big screen for fans to see.

More on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Here’s an official synopsis for the movie:

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,’ Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

Do you think Dr. Doom is the real villain? Let us know what you think!