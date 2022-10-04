Disneyland Resort is introducing additional benefits for Guests who purchase the Park’s Genie+ service, along with new features coming to the Disneyland app to make their visit an even more magical experience.

The Happiest Place on Earth already has so much fun and magic for Guests to enjoy with all the different things to see and do at the California theme park, from beloved classic attractions to state-of-the-art new rides and experiences, new and returning entertainment offerings, delicious dining options and so much more!

To ensure every Guest has a magical experience during their visit, Disneyland and Disney Parks worldwide are constantly trying to improve their offerings with maintenance to fan-favorite attractions, improvements to the Parks, and, of course, new features introduced to the Parks and their mobile apps. With this in mind, Disney recently announced some exciting new features coming to the Disneyland app.

One of the main features that will be available as of today, October 4, is the arrival of Disney PhotoPass lenses, which will allow Guests to snap selfies using one of the different augmented reality filters available, some of which will be exclusive to Disneyland Resort! Interactive Disney PhotoPass lenses were first introduced at Walt Disney World Resort in collaboration with Snap. They help Guests make their Park memories even more magical by being immersed in their favorite Disney stories.

You can see a video shared by Disneyland Resort (@Disneyland) with some of the available filters below.

Explore new augmented reality with Disney PhotoPass Lenses available today at #Disneyland! Guests can unlock these lenses with purchase of Disney Genie+ service upon entering the parks. Park admission and reservation required for park entry. http://di.sn/6013MdBe1

The new PhotoPass Lenses will be included with the purchase of the Disney Genie+ service, bringing a new perk for Guests in addition to unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads, audio tales, and the ability to reserve access to Disney’s Lightning Lane.

Disneyland will also introduce a new car locator feature later this month. First introduced at Disney World earlier this year, the car locator feature will help Guests remember their parking information, solving an annoyingly relatable problem many of us have when visiting the Park. Per Disney Parks Blog:

This complimentary feature, presented by State Farm, will use Location Services to find and save your parking information at the Mickey & Friends parking structure, Pixar Pals parking structure, Toy Story parking area and Simba parking lot. It works best when you enable Location Services, Bluetooth technology and Notifications on your mobile device, but if you don’t have Location Services on, you can manually enter your parking details. Either way, it’s a helpful reminder at the end of the day!

Guests can also use their Disneyland app to shop at select locations using the merchandise mobile checkout feature, scanning and paying for their items right from their phone, ask questions using the in-app chat, and even thank Cast Members who help spread Disney magic by going above and beyond with mobile cast compliments, allowing Guests to express their gratitude.

Disney also states that even more digital convenience will arrive at the California theme park this fall when MagicBand+ finally debuts at Disneyland Resort.

Do you use the Disneyland app when you visit the Park? What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments below!