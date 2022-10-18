First-of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster Coming to Orlando Theme Park Soon!

in SeaWorld

Posted on by Ed Aguila Leave a comment
seaworld orlando theme park new coaster

Credit: SeaWorld

A first-of-its-kind roller coaster is opening at a popular Orlando theme park, with high speeds, high thrills, and a “high surf” advisory.

After months of anticipation and a delay due to Hurricane Ian tragically striking Florida, SeaWorld Orlando has finally unveiled more details regarding its newest roller coaster, showing fans why the theme park is the “Coaster Capital of Orlando.”

SeaWorld Orlando
Credit: SeaWorld

What started as a “landscaping project” at the Orlando theme park has slowly but steadily become a highly anticipated project for SeaWorld fans, even when the Park withheld most of the details regarding this new project until recently. During a press release today, SeaWorld finally revealed that the previously unnamed attraction would open at the Orlando theme park in Spring 2023 and that its official name would be “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.”

“We are always looking for exciting ways to take thrills to a new level. This first-of-its-kind roller coaster will be the perfect addition to the already incredible lineup of attractions at SeaWorld Orlando,” said Kyle Miller, SeaWorld Orlando Park president. “SeaWorld Orlando will be the only place in the world to ride a roller coaster like this and we welcome everyone looking for the chance to experience it.”

Credit: SeaWorld

Pipeline will be the first-of-its-kind surf coaster where Guests will feel like they are surfing the highest waves as they will be standing up through all the twists and turns of the innovative coaster. Pipeline will take Guests on a thrilling ride 110 feet up in the air, reaching speeds of up to 60 miles per hour through over 2,900 feet of track.

Per SeaWorld’s website:

Pipeline – Launching 2023

A first-of-its-kind surf coaster!

Feel the awesome power of the ocean in a whole new way on Pipeline, the first-of-its-kind surf coaster. As soon as you’re in position, you’ll know something’s different. Experience the rush of launching 110 feet up and sensing every bank and curve as though you’re really riding the waves, thanks to an inventive harness that keeps you secure while giving you unparalleled freedom of movement. The seventh addition to the Coaster Capital of Orlando leaves nothing but amazement in its wake. Are you ready to get on board?

You can see a render of this thrilling new coaster below, or click here to watch it. 

Pipeline will be SeaWorld Orlando’s seventh coaster and one of the three groundbreaking projects developed by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment for 2023. SeaWorld San Diego will open Arctic Rescue, the fastest and longest straddle coaster on the West Coast. SeaWorld San Antonio will launch Catapult Falls, the world’s first launched flume coaster and the only vertical lift in North America.

sea-world-antonio
Credit: SeaWorld

Are you excited about the opening of Pipeline at SeaWorld Orlando? Let us know in the comments below!

Ed Aguila

Average Disney nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Be the first to comment!