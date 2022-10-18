First-of-Its-Kind Roller Coaster Coming to Orlando Theme Park Soon!

A first-of-its-kind roller coaster is opening at a popular Orlando theme park, with high speeds, high thrills, and a “high surf” advisory.

After months of anticipation and a delay due to Hurricane Ian tragically striking Florida, SeaWorld Orlando has finally unveiled more details regarding its newest roller coaster, showing fans why the theme park is the “Coaster Capital of Orlando.”

What started as a “landscaping project” at the Orlando theme park has slowly but steadily become a highly anticipated project for SeaWorld fans, even when the Park withheld most of the details regarding this new project until recently. During a press release today, SeaWorld finally revealed that the previously unnamed attraction would open at the Orlando theme park in Spring 2023 and that its official name would be “Pipeline: The Surf Coaster.”

“We are always looking for exciting ways to take thrills to a new level. This first-of-its-kind roller coaster will be the perfect addition to the already incredible lineup of attractions at SeaWorld Orlando,” said Kyle Miller, SeaWorld Orlando Park president. “SeaWorld Orlando will be the only place in the world to ride a roller coaster like this and we welcome everyone looking for the chance to experience it.”

Pipeline will be the first-of-its-kind surf coaster where Guests will feel like they are surfing the highest waves as they will be standing up through all the twists and turns of the innovative coaster. Pipeline will take Guests on a thrilling ride 110 feet up in the air, reaching speeds of up to 60 miles per hour through over 2,900 feet of track.

Per SeaWorld’s website:

Pipeline – Launching 2023 A first-of-its-kind surf coaster! Feel the awesome power of the ocean in a whole new way on Pipeline, the first-of-its-kind surf coaster. As soon as you’re in position, you’ll know something’s different. Experience the rush of launching 110 feet up and sensing every bank and curve as though you’re really riding the waves, thanks to an inventive harness that keeps you secure while giving you unparalleled freedom of movement. The seventh addition to the Coaster Capital of Orlando leaves nothing but amazement in its wake. Are you ready to get on board? You can see a render of this thrilling new coaster below, or click here to watch it.

Pipeline will be SeaWorld Orlando’s seventh coaster and one of the three groundbreaking projects developed by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment for 2023. SeaWorld San Diego will open Arctic Rescue, the fastest and longest straddle coaster on the West Coast. SeaWorld San Antonio will launch Catapult Falls, the world’s first launched flume coaster and the only vertical lift in North America.

Earlier this year, SeaWorld received four prizes in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, including Best Theme Park, Best New Attraction with Ice Breaker, Best Outdoor Water Park, and the second spot for Best Roller Coaster with Mako. The Orlando theme park has over a dozen attractions for the whole family to enjoy, from thrilling coasters like Manta, Kraken, and Journey to Atlantis, to family-friendly rides like Super Grover’s Box Car Derby, Cookie Drop!, and Infinity Falls. While there is no official opening date for Pipeline yet, we are “stoked” to experience this thrilling ride at SeaWorld Orlando once it opens in 2023.