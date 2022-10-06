Fans Start Littering Campaign After Hurricane Removes Iconic Hairties From Disney Coaster

When iconic Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde helped design Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, he wanted Walt Disney World Resort Guests to feel like they were really scaling Mount Everest in Nepal.

Since the ride opened, it’s been a fan favorite for its immersive thrills. But many Disney Park Guests have taken that immersion to another level, leaving a hair tie behind at the mountain’s peak, just like many climbers leave equipment and other tokens behind.

This remains a controversial trend among Disney Parks fans, with some calling it harmless and others demanding the practice be banned.

Walt Disney World Resort remained mostly unchanged after Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida in September. But after Disney’s Animal Kingdom reopened, Brooke Stephens (@brooke_stephens7) noticed that the hair ties were gone:

“Time to start a new era,” Stephens wrote. Over 60,000 Disney Parks fans liked the video, but it received so many angry comments that Stephens turned commenting off.

Despite the backlash, Stephens won’t be the last person to throw a hair tie on Expedition Everest! Look to your right when you reach the mountain peak on your next Walt Disney World Resort vacation to watch the collection grow.

More on Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain

Expedition Everest, with its iconic Disco Yeti, opened in Asia at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on August 7, 2006. From Walt Disney World Resort:

Careen through icy Himalayan peaks on a speeding train while avoiding the clutches of the mythic Yeti. Yeti or Not, Here He Comes!

Wander into a Tibetan village at the base of Mount Everest and board a train to the “top of the world.” Beware: Some say a legendary snow monster lives deep in the mountain. After a steep ascent, your train picks up speed and races into the darkness. Without warning, a broken and twisted track appears in front of you. Brace yourself as you plummet backward into total darkness. Inside the cavern, the mythical tale comes true as you see the shadow of a massive, growling beast! Race to escape the cursed mountain—before the Yeti claims another expedition.

