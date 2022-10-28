Guests Share Advice for Parents with Young Children at Disney Parks

Going to Walt Disney World is a memorable experience for all Guests, especially families. But sometimes for parents, it can be hard to know which experiences would be best suited for their children to make their adventure at the Parks worthwhile and not traumatizing or scary (we’re looking at you, Pirates of the Caribbean!)

Though some might question why parents would bring their young kids to Disney Parks at all, the Park experience should be worthwhile for all Guests, including kids, no matter what age. That’s why a recent user on Reddit looked to the fellow Disney World community for answers on this topic.

A Reddit post from user batzamakeherdance asked for advice from families with little kids about rides they would either recommend to go on or skip altogether.

In the comments, there were several experienced parents, who gave their tips and tricks for taking smaller children to Disney World. First, user SDJB914 provided perspective based on a recent trip:

Hi! We just went with our 17 mon old and our newly 3 year old. Honestly, they could go on just about everything in MK! Pirates was a little scary, didn’t realize that before I had kids 😂 but we did: Jungle Cruise, Magic Carpets, little mermaid, Peter Pan, Winnie the Pooh, the carousel, dumbo, carousel of progress, buzz light year, it’s a small world, and the teacups. I really think the only rides they couldn’t go on were the rollercoasters. But the plus side is most of those rides had little to no lines so we were able to do them all. My daughters favorite was it’s a small World! Have fun!

User LStenson28 shared their recent experience at the Park as well:

We just got back from Disney with my 2.5 year old. Magic kingdom: It’s a small world Peter Pan Little mermaid (one of her faves- keeps talking about the shells in the ground) Winnie the Pooh- (really enjoyed) Jungle Cruise (also really enjoyed) Aladdin carpet ride Pirates of the Caribbean- could have skipped, kind of scary Met Minnie & Mickey- a must Animal kingdom: Aviator boat ride (could have skipped) Safari Then we played in the Dino area- playground. She loved that. She didn’t want to ride the dinosaur ride We also were about to see the lion king show but had to wait 30 mins and she was getting tired. Epcot: Frozen (loved) Ratatouille ride (could have skipped- kind of intense, she didn’t love and after that rides were all done) It was CROWDED- so we did what we could! She did GREAT. A lot better then I expected.

Another recent Guest, user Android8675, gave less of ride recommendations but more about how to have a good experience in general with younger children at the Parks:

Went with my 11yo in March. First went when she was 4 (Disneyland). There were few things she remembered from her first trip. My advice would be to not sweat anything. Go have fun. Be ready to cut out midday for naps or chillin poolside. Focus on character meet ups if they are available. Take lots of stupid photos and get them printed ASAP (make a photo album).

Other commenters gave general recommendations on rides to go on with smaller children or just skip. For example, some attractions that commenters said their children enjoyed were the PeopleMover, Mickey’s PhilharMagic, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Journey into Imagination with Figment, Dumbo the Flying Elephant, Frozen attractions, The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, and “it’s a small world.”

Some commenters expressed that their children had a harder time on some rides, as they were a little scarier than they thought it would be. Some of these attractions include It’s Tough to be a Bug!, Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion.

As an additional tool for parents and Guests in general, Walt Disney World has a list of attractions that can be filtered to fit your family’s needs. You can filter by age range, height, type of ride, and more.

What do you think about these recommendations? Is there anything else you would add based on your experience? Tell us in the comments below!