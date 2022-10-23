A recent Disney parade was almost the scene of an accident as a child recklessly ran around a parade float.

While Disney Parades are some of the most enjoyed experiences at Disney Parks worldwide, they can often see themselves tainted by unfortunate incidents, from floats malfunctioning to characters having wardrobe malfunctions and, of course, Guests disrupting the parade. The latest was the case at Disneyland Paris recently, where a child recklessly ran around a float, which had fortunately stopped moving, being chased by two Cast Members.

The video was shared by Adri Dlp (@Adri_avengers) on Twitter, jokingly commenting that the child was running around, interrupting the Disney parade, as a sign of protest joining “Les Oreilles Jaunes” or “The Yellow Ears.” “Les Oreilles Jaunes” is a peaceful protest that occurred earlier today at Disneyland Paris. You can read more about it by clicking here.

Il me semble que les oreilles jaunes sont présentes sur le parc .#DisneylandParis #DisneylandPark pic.twitter.com/LDvAPDmLmH — Adri Dlp (@Adri_avengers) October 22, 2022

Thousands of viewers have reacted to the video, with many asking where the child’s parents were during the incident, as no other adult is seen chasing the kid in the video. Some viewers even commented they would have tripped the kid if they had been at the scene, which may sound a little drastic to some.

What happened after the video ends is unclear, but the parade must’ve been suspended, at least temporarily, as the child could’ve been severely injured if the floats had continued moving.

The mishap occurred during a presentation of Mickey’s Halloween Celebration, a seasonal Disney Parade that recently returned to Disneyland Paris after a two-year absence.

Disneyland Paris describes this spooktacular cavalcade as follows:

During this foot-stomping cavalcade, Disney Characters – who will be decked out in their most boo-tiful Halloween costumes – will celebrate the beginning of the fall season in a very festive and colorful atmosphere. Mickey will also have fun surprising Guests from his jaw-dropping “Mickey’s Illusion Manor” float, which will feature some playful spooks! The cavalcade will run several times a day at Disneyland Park.

