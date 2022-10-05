Guests Escorted Out of Disneyland Restaurant During Evacuation

While there are many places to eat in Disneyland, one restaurant, in particular, has become iconic at the Southern California theme Park. Sadly, The Blue Bayou restaurant, which can be found in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, has remained closed for quite a while as the ongoing Pirates of the Caribbean refurbishment continues.

Earlier this year, Disneyland’s Blue Bayou closed for refurbishment alongside Pirates of the Caribbean. This restaurant is unique because Disneyland’s Pirates of the Caribbean actually runs right through the eatery, meaning Guests can watch attraction as they enjoy their meal.

Fortunately, the restaurant did eventually reopen as well as the iconic attraction. This does not mean that every meal is perfect, however.

One Guest went to social media to share the very unfortunate experience they had when visiting Disneyland’s iconic Blue Bayou restaurant. The story was shared in a Reddit post and is linked down below:

“We were Uber excited to dine at Blue Bayou for the first time having booked a table 2 months out. As soon as we sat down and ordered our meal, we were told that they were evacuating the restaurant. Apparently, the fire alarm was going off and they were evacuating and shutting down all of New Orleans Square. You could imagine the mass confusion of what was going on as everyone was pushed out.”

The Guest explains that during their meal, the entire restaurant was evacuated. This is certainly a horrible way to experience this restaurant.

In the past, we have seen a few other restaurant evacuations, most notably with Ohana, a family-style restaurant at Walt Disney World. Oddly enough, this same exact thing happened at Disney’s new Space 220 restaurant in EPCOT.

The story continues:

“Come to find out, some brat kid pulled the fire alarm. There was no fire, but the cast members had to follow protocol and get everyone out of there. 2 months of anticipation down the drain probably for a lot of families. We talked to guest services and the best the could do was say sorry and that they’ll give us 2 lighting lane passes for the inconvenience, which wasn’t worth it for us as we already had Genie+ and gone on everything wanted to for the day.”

Unfortunately, a Guest pulled the fire alarm, forcing everyone in the restaurant to evacuate. The Guests did receive two Lightning lane passes, but they explained that this was not sufficient as the Blue Bayou was something they were really looking forward to experiencing and enjoying.

Thankfully, another Guest who claims they were there during the evacuation was able to clarify what happened. The Guest states that all diners were welcomed back into the restaurant following the evacuation, and all food was remade for them.

While this situation was less-than-magical for those involved, it’s reassuring to see Disney act so swiftly for what turned out to be a false alarm.

This just goes to show how dedicated to its Guests Disneyland and its Cast Members can be. But it’s important to remember that while Disneyland is “The Happiest Place on Earth”, things happen at the Resort that you can’t really plan for.

Disneyland officially describes the restaurant as follows:

Dine Down on the Bayou Step into perpetual twilight as the nighttime ambiance of the watery setting surrounds you. Spot Guests embarking on a Pirates of the Caribbean adventure, as you enjoy an authentic New Orleans-inspired lunch or dinner. It’s a truly unique setting where the bayou is, literally, by you!

A New Orleans Square Classic Blue Bayou has been a must-visit destination for many Disneyland Resort Guests since its opening in 1967. Its mystical setting takes you into the heart of the South—overhead strings of colorful balloon lanterns cast an enchanting glow, dotting the darkness while crickets chirp, frogs croak and fireflies wink in the dark.