Fan Tricks Others With Convincing “Disneyland Karen” Costume

Posted on by Jess Colopy 1 Comment
Woman in a Disneyland Karen costume, making an agry face and holding Disney Parks shopping bags. A pumpkin Mickey sits in the center of Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland.

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort vacations can be stressful. But we’ve all seen Guests go too far after being disappointed on their vacations: so-called Disney Karens.

Reddit user u/OutrageousCarry took inspiration from viral incidents of outrage at Disney for the perfect Halloween costume! She even tricked other Disney fans:

me and my son paid $500 to be here, the rides broke down for 20 minutes and the magic is gone! move so i can get a picture with mickey. (i’m a disneyland karen for our halloween party at work)

The Disney fan sported a spirit jersey, Disney Parks shopping bags, a pin lanyard, Minnie Mouse ears, a Mickey Mouse water bottle, and an Orange Bird Shoulder Pal. Of course, she topped it all off with a furious expression!

Hundreds of Disney Parks fans were fooled. “Ok, I have to say that at a glance, my reaction to this post was ‘F**k, not another one,’” u/subsonicmonkey wrote. “You got me. Great costume!”

Two Guests checking Disneyland App in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

“I started reading and was like ‘you’ve got to be sh*tting me’ and then continued reading!! Absolutely love this,” u/Terrible-Foundation7 agreed.

Others made suggestions for an even more accurate “Disneyland Karen” costume. “Need a collectible popcorn bucket. Looks like you got the attitude down,” u/BaltyHawk said.

disneyland wintertime-enchantment-castle
Credit: Disney

“Maybe add a giant Starbucks cup. This is amazing,” u/cinnamoogoo suggested.

But most just complimented the look. “I love this, great job! Makes me want to make a post complaining about mobile ordering being woke!!” u/CoolUncleTouch joked.

disneyland paris peter pan float and sleeping beauty castle
Credit: Disney

“This is the satire I needed to heal my Disney-loving soul from the recent tidal wave of negative nonsense from people on this sub,” said u/BookishBonnieJean. “Just fabulous, kudos.”

The Disney fan, also a teacher, won Starbucks from her school for her uniquely fabulous “Disneyland Karen” costume.

Are you wearing a Disney Halloween costume this year? 

