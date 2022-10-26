Disneyland Guest Notices Ticket “Hack” Overlooked By Variable Pricing

Earlier this month, Disneyland Resort announced that it would raise ticket prices – a single-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179. This came alongside increased prices for Disney Genie+, Individual Lightning Lane, food, and merchandise.
Guests were naturally disappointed with the price changes; no one wants to pay more for a vacation! But a few lucky Guests have discovered a “hack” to make their Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure tickets cheaper.
Related: Soaring Disney Park Prices Are “Inevitable,” Says Executives, “We Can Move on a Dime”
u/austinalexan shared the following images to Reddit, explaining that on certain days, it’s “cheaper to get two one day tickets as opposed to a two day ticket:”
Two-day Disneyland Resort tickets (one Park per day) come at a set price of $285 per Guest. But on the least busy days, flexible one-day ticket pricing means the same Guests could buy two one-day tickets for $208! (The Park Hopper add-on costs an extra $65 per single day ticket, $60 per multi-day ticket.)
Related: Disney Offers Southern California Residents Cheaper Tickets After Halting All Annual Pass Sales
Many commented that they’d used this “hack” to plan cheaper vacations. “Perfectly planned my trip to go on Monday and Tuesday and snatched up the $104 single ticket price for 2 days,” u/younginvestor23 wrote. “I am getting a -$77 discount now because if I went for the normal 2 days, 1 park ticket, I would’ve paid $285, but instead I got charged only $208 to my card for 2 days, 1 park, per person. This is a deal! No price hike on my end.”
“If I bought 2-day tickets for my family’s trip in January, it would have been just over 1300,” u/letmeputmypoemsinyou said. “Instead, I bought 2, 1-day tickets and came out spending 1000. I’m glad I noticed before shelling out the 1300 first.”
“It’s the reading comprehension discount!” u/Lettucedrip joked.
On peak days, where single-day tickets cost $179, buying a $285 two-day ticket saves Guests $73. Be sure to check the dates of your Disneyland Resort vacation to see if this savings “hack” will work for you!
What does your family do to save money on a Disney Parks vacation?