Disneyland Guest Notices Ticket “Hack” Overlooked By Variable Pricing

Earlier this month, Disneyland Resort announced that it would raise ticket prices – a single-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179. This came alongside increased prices for Disney Genie+, Individual Lightning Lane, food, and merchandise.

Guests were naturally disappointed with the price changes; no one wants to pay more for a vacation! But a few lucky Guests have discovered a “hack” to make their Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure tickets cheaper.

u/austinalexan shared the following images to Reddit, explaining that on certain days, it’s “cheaper to get two one day tickets as opposed to a two day ticket:”

Two-day Disneyland Resort tickets (one Park per day) come at a set price of $285 per Guest. But on the least busy days, flexible one-day ticket pricing means the same Guests could buy two one-day tickets for $208! (The Park Hopper add-on costs an extra $65 per single day ticket, $60 per multi-day ticket.)

Many commented that they’d used this “hack” to plan cheaper vacations. “Perfectly planned my trip to go on Monday and Tuesday and snatched up the $104 single ticket price for 2 days,” u/younginvestor23 wrote. “I am getting a -$77 discount now because if I went for the normal 2 days, 1 park ticket, I would’ve paid $285, but instead I got charged only $208 to my card for 2 days, 1 park, per person. This is a deal! No price hike on my end.”

“If I bought 2-day tickets for my family’s trip in January, it would have been just over 1300,” u/letmeputmypoemsinyou said. “Instead, I bought 2, 1-day tickets and came out spending 1000. I’m glad I noticed before shelling out the 1300 first.”

“It’s the reading comprehension discount!” u/Lettucedrip joked.

On peak days, where single-day tickets cost $179, buying a $285 two-day ticket saves Guests $73. Be sure to check the dates of your Disneyland Resort vacation to see if this savings “hack” will work for you!

What does your family do to save money on a Disney Parks vacation?