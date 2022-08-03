“Screw You, Disney,” Fans React to “Greedy,” “Sick” Disney World Price Increases

This week, we reported on a video comparing the cost of a Walt Disney World Resort ticket to other commodities such as wages, rent, and gasoline since 1971. The video received thousands of interactions on TikTok and Twitter and showed that the Disney Park ticket price has increased by 3000% compared to other expenses:

Walt Disney World Ticket Price Increase vs Wages, Rent, and Gasoline

Walt Disney World Ticket Price Increase

vs

Wages, Rent, and Gasoline pic.twitter.com/ZeFfhsXXe0 — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) August 1, 2022

It’s no surprise that Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort have gotten more expensive. Inflation hits every aspect of our lives, and many things have changed during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It seems, however, that the Disney Parks have increased their prices much faster than wages, rent, and gasoline.

In Q4 of Fiscal 2021, The Walt Disney Company reported that the Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products revenues for the quarter increased to $5.5 billion, compared to $2.7 billion in the prior-year quarter. Part of this increase can be attributed to Disney Parks reopening during COVID-19. Still, CEO Bob Chapek also reported an increase in the average “per capita ticket revenue,” meaning that the Company earned more money from each ticket than the previous year.

It’s not just Theme Park tickets. Guests can expect to pay $15 a day for the controversial Genie+ service on the Disney Genie app, with individual a la carte Lightning Lanes ranging from $7 to $20. While the service isn’t a requirement, wait times are incredibly long without it, as Disney no longer offers a free FastPass option.

Fans aren’t pleased. @stckpkr700 on Twitter wrote:

Screw you @WaltDisneyWorld. Took the family a few years ago, but never again you greedy bastards.

Screw you @WaltDisneyWorld . Took the family a few years ago, but never again you greedy bastards. https://t.co/OTw7vEqgx4 — Be Kind (@stckpkr7000) August 2, 2022

@igloobamboo agreed, calling the changes “sick” and “sad:”

So sad! Leveraging the love parents have for their kids is sick. Can bite you in the ass too.

So sad! Leveraging the love parents have for their kids is sick. Can bite you in the ass too. https://t.co/JAcmLyamkR — Igloobamboo (@igloobamboo) August 2, 2022

Many people feel that a Walt Disney World Resort vacation is out of reach for the average American family, going against Walt Disney’s dream of a place where children and adults can enjoy family fun together. @LeslieH42804691 wrote:

@DisneyParks are out of touch with what families can afford and need to fix this.

@DisneyParks are out of touch with what families can afford and need to fix this. — Leslie Horton (@LeslieH42804691) August 1, 2022

However, others said it shows that people will always pay for the chance to escape the real world for a while. @JPBweb3 wrote:

Shows how people will continue to pay for entertainment and escapism

Shows how people will continue to pay for entertainment and escapism https://t.co/S57skoiBxB — JPB♨️ (@JPBweb3) August 1, 2022

Do you think Walt Disney World Resort is too expensive?