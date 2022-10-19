Disney World Annual Passholders Already Sold Out Fantasmic!’s Return

On Wednesday, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Fantasmic! would return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 3. The 29-minute nighttime spectacular will feature updated special effects and all-new scenes inspired by Aladdin (1992), Frozen 2 (2019), Pocahontas (1995), Mulan (1998), and Moana (2016).

Just hours after the opening date was revealed, Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park Pass Reservations for Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders “sold out.” Guests with single-day tickets and Park Hoppers can still select Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 3.

It’s important to note that Annual Passholders and Guests with Disney Park Hopper tickets are permitted to Park Hop after 2 p.m., so all Guests wanting to see Fantasmic! can Hop over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 3. Guests will only be turned away if the Disney Park hits capacity.

Fantasmic! dining packages are available at select Disney’s Hollywood Studios restaurants for Guests hoping to skip the line. However, these packages are only available for performances starting November 30.

More on Fantasmic!

Fantasmic! has been a beloved part of the Disney Parks experience for decades. It’s changed over the years, but one thing has remained the same: the magic. From Disney:

Be there as the forces of good and evil battle it out in Mickey’s dream during this extravagant open-air nighttime musical.