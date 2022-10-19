Disney World Annual Passholders Already Sold Out Fantasmic!’s Return

On Wednesday, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Fantasmic! would return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 3. The 29-minute nighttime spectacular will feature updated special effects and all-new scenes inspired by Aladdin (1992), Frozen 2 (2019), Pocahontas (1995), Mulan (1998), and Moana (2016).
Just hours after the opening date was revealed, Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park Pass Reservations for Walt Disney World Resort Annual Passholders “sold out.” Guests with single-day tickets and Park Hoppers can still select Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 3.
It’s important to note that Annual Passholders and Guests with Disney Park Hopper tickets are permitted to Park Hop after 2 p.m., so all Guests wanting to see Fantasmic! can Hop over to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 3. Guests will only be turned away if the Disney Park hits capacity.
Fantasmic! dining packages are available at select Disney’s Hollywood Studios restaurants for Guests hoping to skip the line. However, these packages are only available for performances starting November 30.
Fantasmic! has been a beloved part of the Disney Parks experience for decades. It’s changed over the years, but one thing has remained the same: the magic. From Disney:
Be there as the forces of good and evil battle it out in Mickey’s dream during this extravagant open-air nighttime musical.
Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!
Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination!The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated classics:
- Beauty and the Beast
- Sleeping Beauty
- The Little Mermaid
- Aladdin
- The Lion King
- Pocahontas
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
Are you excited for Fantasmic! to return?