Disney Announces Return of Beloved Dining Packages

If you still have time, you might want to look into planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort later this year.

There is nothing more pleasing than experiencing “the most magical place on earth,” especially as the holidays roll around. As fans anxiously awaited the return of many beloved offerings, they were given great news about the long-awaited comeback of the beloved show Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney announced today that the epic nighttime spectacular show would be returning on November 3rd with many changes.

But, that’s not the only announcement made by Walt Disney World Resort today.

In addition to Fantasmic! returning, Guests visiting the Disney Park will also be able to enjoy Dining Packages.

Disney shared the updated prices and participating restaurants on its website.

As you can see, 50’s Prime Time Cafe, Hollywood & Vine, Mama Melrose’s Ristorante Italiano, Sc-Fi Dine-In Theater Restaurant, and The Hollywood Brown Derby are all included as options.

An entrée and appetizer or dessert at select full-service restaurants or one (1) full buffet (where applicable), along with a non-alcoholic beverage

One voucher for guaranteed seating at Fantasmic! in a reserved area\ Make Reservations Check availability online now—and secure your spot for this limited-time dining experience. Advance reservations are highly recommended. Know Before You Go Learn important information about reserved seating, scheduling and more. Both a theme park reservation and valid theme park admission are required. Disney’s Hollywood Studios admission is not included in the price of the dining package.

You can pick up your seating voucher for Fantasmic! at the time of your meal.

Seating at Hollywood Hills Amphitheater begins 90 minutes prior to show time. You must arrive at least 25 minutes prior to show time to be seated in the reserved section. Check your My Disney Experience app for showtimes.

Your seats are not assigned. Rather, you will choose your seats within the reserved section on a first-come, first-served basis.

The entrance for dining packages is located on Sunset Boulevard next to Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage.

The Fantasmic! Dining Package is available on all Fantasmic! show days.

Please note that your dining experience will still take place, even in the event that your entertainment experience is cancelled.

