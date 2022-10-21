Disney has announced the schedule for the beloved returning show Fantasmic!, which will open with two daily performances on November 3.

Fans will finally be able to enjoy the beloved nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World Resort on November 3, when Mickey officially takes the stage bringing Guests on a trip into his imagination. And for the delight of all fans, Fantasmic! will open the season with two daily performances!

Per Walt Disney World’s website, Fantasmic! will have two daily performances from November 3, the show’s opening date, through November 7, taking Guests on this magical adventure at 8 pm and 9:30 pm. in the Sunset Boulevard amphitheater around the lagoon.

However, the show will change its schedule starting November 8 through November 13, with a single nightly performance at 8 pm. And Fantasmic! will once again change its performance schedule from November 14 on, with one daily performance at 9 pm.

This information is available on the official Walt Disney World website as of this article’s publishing. It is important to mention that Fantasmic! performances are subject to cancellation due to inclement weather, given that the nighttime spectacular is an outdoor show, and showtimes are subject to change without notice.

More about Fantasmic! at Walt Disney World Resort

Fantasmic! is finally returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort after years of waiting since the Parks reopened in 2020. While Disney teased the announcement of this beloved show’s return when the Disney Parks TikTok account shared a video announcing that rehearsals had started, an official date for the show’s return was not mentioned, not even during Disney’s D23 Expo.

The nighttime spectacular is a fan favorite, taking Guests on a journey into Mickey’s imagination, enjoying magical scenes with beloved Disney characters and battling fearsome villains with breathtaking sounds, sights, and effects.

The official Walt Disney World website describes this nighttime spectacular as follows: Be there as the forces of good and evil battle it out in Mickey’s dream during this extravagant open-air nighttime musical. A Legendary Tale Featuring stunning effects, thrilling stunts, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear! Related: Disney Refuses to Refund Pricey Dining Package After Cancelling Fantasmic! A Night When Dreams Come True Moana

Frozen 2

Mulan

Aladdin

Pocahontas

Beauty and the Beast

The Little Mermaid

The Lion King Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination!The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated films: