Disney is finally bringing the hit film Encanto (2021) to life with an all-new interactive experience opening soon!

Disney’s Encanto took the world by storm since its premiere in 2021 with breathtaking visuals, an emotional storyline, and some of the most popular Disney songs to date, including “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” “Surface Pressure,” “The Family Madrigal,” “Colombia, Mi Encanto,” “Dos Oruguitas,” and “What Else Can I Do?”

Since the hit film’s debut, fans have been eager to see Disney bringing this beloved story to life at Disney Parks, being beyond thrilled when Mirabel debuted at Disneyland Resort and later at Walt Disney World Resort, which was also home to several breathtaking Encanto-inspired topiaries during EPCOT’s International Flower & Garden Festival.

And while Disney teased a possible project bringing a massive new land inspired by Coco (2017), Encanto, and even Disney Villains to Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, there is still no official timeline for an actual project inspired by the heartwarming Colombian story just yet.

However, Disney just announced an all-new immersive Encanto-themed experience welcoming Guests soon!

Fans can say “¡Hola, Casita!” in the latest collaboration between CAMP and Walt Disney Animation Studios, “Disney Encanto x CAMP.” This 6,000 6,000-square-foot experience, inspired by the film and created in partnership with Disney, will open its doors in New York City on October 8, transporting families into the colorful world of Disney Animation’s Encanto and enjoy an exciting hour-long visit filled with candlelight, cumbia and – most of all – magic.

Per Disney Parks Blog:

Guests will be able to climb up and around Antonio’s room and join the rainforest adventure, spin through Isabela’s flower-filled room, or slide down into the Courtyard. Fans will find new interactive scenes, uniquely created for this experience, including Luisa’s and Pepa’s never-before-seen rooms, and even cousin Dolores’ Soundscape Door!

And fans can shop until they drop in La Placita for exclusive, bespoke, customizable clothing, books, and colorful felt jewelry, all displayed in a series of beautiful, themed merchant carts.

CAMP describes this unique experience as follows:

For the first time ever, La Familia Madrigal are opening their doors … and you’re invited! It’s the world’s first immersive Disney Encanto experience: a real-life Casita, complete with secret passages, interactive magic, live music, and surprises behind every magic door. From Antonio’s rainforest to Isabela’s floral wonderland and Luisa’s happy place, CAMP’s Disney Encanto experience is bursting with magical fun. Oh, and we don’t talk about this, but you might see Bruno’s room, too! On top of all that, we brought the fun of the Disney Encanto town square to CAMP. All kinds of merchants have cooked up custom-made, exclusive goods inspired by the world of Disney Encanto, from chain-stitched apparel to handmade flower crowns that you’ll only find at CAMP.