‘Andor’ Makes Dave Filoni’s ‘Star Wars’ Possible With One Scene

The Imperial Security Bureau in Diego Luna’s Andor reveals a significant policy change for the Galactic Empire that makes Dave Filoni’s Star Wars: Rebels possible.

While fans might expect the Empire to be inherently evil, their presence wasn’t felt in most worlds due to corporations handling security. After incidents like on Morlana-One and Ferrix, the ISB began to reconsider how much control the corporations had in security.

Once Aldhani was infiltrated, and rebels stole millions of credits from the Empire, Colonel Yularen revealed that the Emperor had issued new policies to help the ISB garner more resources to stop rebel activity. These policies increased prison sentences, more Imperial military presence on several planets, and made more resources available to the ISB.

One fan points out that the Imperial Star Destroyer that appears on Lothal and the actions shown in the first season is a direct result of the Aldhani theft:

So Lothal getting a whole Star Destroyer in the Rebels pilot was absolutely in retaliation for the Aldhani heist, right? Kallus, an ISB agent, was ordering around naval forces thanks to Yularen’s retaliative policies.

So Lothal getting a whole Star Destroyer in the Rebels pilot was absolutely in retaliation for the Aldhani heist, right? Kallus, an ISB agent, was ordering around naval forces thanks to Yularen’s retaliative policies. pic.twitter.com/cH2JWQP7Y9 — Scout (@ScoutTheTrooper) October 21, 2022

The fan goes into more detail about how Rebels shows the Empire is allowing any citizen to be arrested if an officer deems it necessary:

Aresko even considered a fruit salesman saying one bad thing about the Empire worthy of a treason charge, which is absolutely because of Yularen. I can’t imagine that poor citizen would have ever seen the light of day again, thanks to the drastically increased prison sentences

Aresko even considered a fruit salesman saying one bad thing about the Empire worthy of a treason charge, which is absolutely because of Yularen. I can’t imagine that poor citizen would have ever seen the light of day again, thanks to the drastically increased prison sentences pic.twitter.com/Fjdk7rbwRc — Scout (@ScoutTheTrooper) October 21, 2022

Since Andor Season 1 and Rebels Season 1 happens at the exact time, it’s possible that Cassian will hear about other events and potentially even hear a recording of Ezra’s message to Lothal in the series. As the Rebel Alliance continues to grow, fans should get to see more opposition happen between civilians and the Empire as the people begin to resist.

Rogue One (2016) showed how Jeddha was very tense, with many civilians tired of the Empire and trying to take the Empire’s Kyber shipments as they assaulted a GAV tank. These scenes might start to happen more often in the timeline, but Andor might not get to show most of them because Cassian’s role in the Rebellion is more of a spy than a soldier.

More on Andor:

Here’s an official synopsis for the new Star Wars series:

Andor, a tense nail-biting spy thriller created by Tony Gilroy, is set to arrive on Disney+ in 2022. Diego Luna, reprising the role of rebel spy Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, will be joined by a fantastic new cast that includes Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma.

What are your thoughts on this connection? Do you think we could see the Ghost crew at one point? Let us know what you think!