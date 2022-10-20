Lucasfilm Executive Officially Steps Down Amid ‘Star Wars’ Turning Point

It feels strange that in the middle of a brand-new Star Wars release, fans are relatively… quiet. Usually, Lucasfilm’s output of a new live-action drama reignites the many grievances followers of the galaxy far, far away have collected over the franchise’s four-decade history. However, with Star Wars: Andor, the Tony Gilroy-led prequel series to his co-written Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), fans are lapping up the promised dark, espionage spy thriller, that documents the burgeoning Rebel Alliance, the iron grip of the Galactic Empire, and the political poison at the center of such a war of words and action.

With a production team consisting of Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy herself, as well as Toby Haynes, and Michelle Rejwan, Andor is streaming ahead of Lucasfilm’s recent outings, but for one executive, their role will look different in the months and years to come.

Lucasfilm’s premier franchise, the Star Wars universe, seems to be having a kind of realization moment. After the lukewarm reception to both The Book of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan Kenobi, despite the inclusion of popular legacy characters, it would be Andor that would begin to untangle the messy knots Lucasfilm has found themselves in since The Walt Disney Company acquired George Lucas’s studio in 2012. With a complete sequel trilogy under its belt, four live-action series, and a canon animation wrapped, it’s hard not to find disgruntled individuals nestled within the fandom amid so much content. But, not all that content has gone down a storm, has it?

No, for years, fans have called for Kathleen Kennedy to step down as President of the Star Wars studio after the troubled sequel trilogy which began way back in 2015 with Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens, and ended four years later. Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian kept the galaxy afloat with its lone wolf and cub drama following Din Djarin’s quest to get the Child, “Baby Yoda” or Grogu, back into the hands of the Jedi. And, as the world awaits The Mandalorian‘s third season, Andor is holding attention and is, arguably, unlike anything Star Wars has ever done.

One of the minds behind Andor is Lucasfilm’s Senior Vice President of Live Action Development & Production, Michelle Rejwan. But, a recent announcement finds Rejwan stepping down from her SVP role in favor of a more general producer for Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios. The news from Deadline reads:

Michelle Rejwan is leaving her post as SVP Live Action Development & Production at Lucasfilm. She is transitioning back to being a full-time producer and has signed an overall deal with Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Studios. She will continue to be based out of the Lucasfilm office and will develop for both Lucasfilm and Disney. In her new role, Rejwan will continue as executive producer the current Andor and upcoming Willow series. She is also attached as producer on upcoming Lucasfilm feature projects including a Star Wars film written and directed by Taika Waititi.

Prior to executive producing Andor, Rejwan also served in the role for Obi-Wan Kenobi, Light & Sound, and the upcoming Willow series. She also produced the widely contested Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019). Who will step into her current role is yet to be announced, as is the reason behind her departure as SVP of Live Action Development & Production. It’s true the follow-up to Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005) probably didn’t land as hard as Lucasfilm had hoped, even with the return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Vader, respectively, but the success of Andor is a good sign for the producing team. Chances are this is likely an individual decision as opposed to a studio one.

Rejwan’s Lucasfilm biography reads:

As Senior Vice President of Live Action Development & Production, Michelle Rejwan oversees all theatrical and direct-to-consumer live-action content and is responsible for identifying and delivering future projects for Lucasfilm. Working closely with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, Rejwan shapes and implements the creative strategy for Star Wars and Lucasfilm. Rejwan is currently producing the final installment of the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with Kathleen Kennedy and J.J. Abrams. During her time at Bad Robot productions in Los Angeles, Rejwan served as Co-Producer on Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Trek Into Darkness and Associate Producer on Super 8. Rejwan has been a key member of the Lucasfilm Creative Brain Trust since 2015.

