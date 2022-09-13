A hauntingly unique nighttime offering is returning to Universal Orlando Resort for a limited time, and we can’t wait!

Universal Orlando Resort has many fun things for Guests to enjoy during their visit. With two Parks — Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure — packed with thrilling and fun attractions for the whole family, unique character interactions, mouth-watering dining offerings, colorful parades, and so much more, it’s no wonder why Universal Orlando Resort is one of the most popular destinations in Florida.

Perhaps some of the most popular areas at Universal Orlando Resort are The Wizarding World locations — Diagon Alley in Universal Studios Florida and Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventure — which allow Guests to experience the magic from the Harry Potter franchise with four exhilarating rides, enchanting live performances, different shops and restaurants themed to the Wizarding World, and even a chance to board the Hogwarts Express.

In addition to all the exciting things to do, Universal just announced that a popular nighttime offering would soon return to Hogsmeade in Universal’s Islands of Adventures for a limited time.

Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) announced the return of the breathtaking nighttime show Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle, which illuminates the Hogwarts castle with some of the most terrifying characters and creatures from the Wizarding World.

Ready to experience a darker side of wizarding world magic? Join us at #WizardingWorldOrlando on select nights from September 16 through October 31. For more information, visit: https://t.co/DNx05hnXFt pic.twitter.com/6q7m1wEdeR — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 13, 2022

This hauntingly unique nighttime spectacular will take place on select nights starting September 16 through October 31, 2022, as part of the Park’s Halloween season celebrations. Specific dates and hours for this nighttime entertainment offering have not yet been revealed.

Per Universal Orlando’s website, Guests can learn about the scheduled times for Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle by entering the official Universal Orlando Resort app.

Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle is described by Universal as follows:

Witness the Darker Side of Magic. As darkness falls on Hogwarts™ castle, Dementors™, Death Eaters™ and other unspeakable creatures cloak the stone walls in sinister images and fiendish magic. Chaos erupts as the image of Lord Voldemort™ joins the fray, summoning his cruel legions to swarm the castle. Stare in awe at the castle’s takeover during this ominous spectacle of light and music.

The spectacular show is accompanied by an atmospheric musical score created by John Williams, who composed the music for Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets (2002), and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004).

Are you excited to see this offering return to Universal’s Islands of Adventure? Let us know in the comments below!