Universal Orlando Resort is in the midst of constructing its largest theme park, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025.

The theme park will be the largest Universal Park in the world– including Universal Studios Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, Universal Studios Singapore, or Universal Studios Beijing– when it is constructed and is set to have many exciting intellectual properties (IPs) that have fans excited.

While Universal has remained relatively quiet on the Epic Universe as a whole and what will actually be in the theme park, other than already confirming Super Nintendo World, an executive recently spoke out about the progression of the theme park.

The Orlando Sentinel recently reported that the massive project is slated to bring $11 billion in economic impact to the Orlando area between now and the theme park’s opening. Universal has filed 283 permits for Epic Universe since January and, according to the report, Universal Orlando has put the “pedal to the metal” when it comes to construction moving forward.

Dennis Speigel, founder and CEO of International Theme Park Services, revealed that the biggest for the theme park is its ambitious opening date of 2025.

Speigel shared that many deliveries, including roller coaster tracks, have shown that Universal has avoided worldwide supply chain issues thus far, but there is still plenty of work to be done before the theme park is ready to open.

“Those last two years are an incredibly intense timeline for the project, which requires supernova manpower,” Spiegel said.

Universal is also in the midst of a legal battle with Fourth Watch Acquisitions. The Georgia real-estate company sued Universal and UCPM, which sold the land to Universal, in a $250 million lawsuit in which they claim they were “cut out” of a deal that they say was already in place. Fourth Watch says it had planned to get into the theme park business but was cut out of the deal.

Universal recently fired back at the lawsuit’s allegations in court documents, but no settlement agreement has been reached thus far.

While Universal Orlando has not announced any other IPs for Epic Universe as of yet, there are rumors that there will be another expansion to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in the theme park, possibly based on Ministry of Magic, as well as a Classic Monsters Land and a How To Train You Dragon land. In addition, Universal is constructing several more hotels that will be near the theme park.

