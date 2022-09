There have long been stories of ghosts at the Disney Parks – not just on The Haunted Mansion! Disney Cast Members frequently tell tales of saying goodnight to spirits on rides like “it’s a small world” and The Matterhorn.

This week, TikTok medium Kelsi Davies (@kelsiidaviess) said she witnessed paranormal activity on Pirates of the Caribbean:

In the video, Davies describes sitting in the back of the boat with her partner, Drew, when she noticed a ghost boy with pitch black eyes staring at her. The couple told the spirit to leave, and he acted annoyed but allegedly complied.

However, just a minute later, Pirates of the Caribbean broke down. Davies implies that the ghost boy broke the ride because they asked him to leave.

Of course, we can’t confirm paranormal activity at Disneyland Park… but you never know!

More on Pirates of the Caribbean

Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland Park inspired the now-famous Pirates of the Caribbean (2003) film series, starring Johnny Depp. From Disneyland Resort:

Steer a course for the Golden Age of Piracy on a swashbuckling cruise through seas plagued by scoundrels. A Pirate’s Life for You Strike yer colors! Your adventure begins in a shadowy bayou, where you’ll board a weathered barge. Plunge down a waterfall in the dark and float through the spectral world of Pirates Grotto. Dead men tell no tales—but they guard their treasure for all eternity. Navigate cannon fire between a fort and a 12-gun galleon. Glide into port and behold brazen buccaneers drunk on pillaged plunder. Skulk past the well-armed lass who commands a colorful auction of villagers’ goods. Sing along as sea roving scalawags serenade you with their classic shanty, “Yo Ho (A Pirate’s Life for Me).” Witness flames engulf the town and pass prisoners trapped in their jail cell, doggedly trying to escape. Keep a spry eye out for sly Captain Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, as he schemes to get his hands on the spoils. If ye be seekin’ adventure, ay—you’ve come to the proper place!

Have you ever seen a ghost at a Disney Park?