Johnny Depp is not done with Captain Jack Sparrow.

Johnny Depp, who is most popularly known for his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the beloved Disney franchise Pirates of the Caribbean, has been in the midst of an ongoing legal battle with Amber Heard (Aquaman).

As a result of the accusations brought forth by Amber Heard, Disney reportedly turned its back on Johnny Depp and, even in the midst of the court trial, replaced the Edward Scissorhands actor with Margot Robbie as the lead role in the next installment of the POTC franchise.

While there have been rumors that Depp could return in a future installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, those reports have been shut down time and time again.

However, a viral video shows that Depp isn’t oppossed to returning to the role of Captain Jack Sparrow, at least for his fans.

The Youtube video that was posted last week has since received over 50,000 views and shows Johnny Depp repeating the iconic line from the first movie: “Why is the rum gone?”

Previously, Depp spoke about the fact that he loves bringing out the character for his fans.

“I can travel with Captain Jack in a box – literally Captain Jack in a box – and when the opportunity is right and I’m able to go and visit people and places where the smiles and the laughs and the things that are important, the most important things in the world are on the line,” Depp said via CinemaBlend.

While fans were hoping for a Depp return to Disney, it doesn’t seem as if that is in the cards for now. However, that doesn’t mean we might not see the actor break out the character for fans on his own.

In total, there have been five movies made in the Disney franchise, all of which Jack Sparrow was the lead protagonist: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

What do you think about Johnny Depp returning as Captain Jack Sparrow in a different form?