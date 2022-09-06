Guests Topple One Another For New Disney Park Merchandise

If there’s one thing that fans love, it’s new Disney merchandise.

Disney Park Guests have been known to go wild when new Disney merchandise arrives inside the Parks, whether it be at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Just earlier this year, a Figment Popcorn Bucket at EPCOT in Walt Disney World Resort went absolutely viral when Guests were seen standing in massive lines that were reported over seven hours long. The day that the popcorn bucket went on sale, there were already listings on third-party sites attempting to sell the beloved Disney offering.

This same story, not quite to that extreme, was true with the Main Street Electrical Parade merchandise and apparel that went on sale earlier this year when the beloved Disney parade returned for a select time to Disneyland Park.

Now, it seems another craze recently took over the Disney Parks, this time at Magic Kingdom.

A video has now surfaced from when Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party merchandise first went on sale. In the gift shop, you can see Guests toppling one another and massive crowds forming around the area where the apparel was available.

User @sparkoffigment shared the video on TikTok.

People go crazy for new Disney merch! All I wanted was a shirt. I didn’t expect all this commotion😆 #disney#disneyworld #magickingdom #mnsshp #disneymerch

In the video, Guests are seen crowding around one another and passing off apparel to one another. It’s an insane sight, but something that has almost become the new normal for many looking for the most up-to-date offerings at Disney World.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is currently taking place on select nights at Magic Kingdom. The After-Hours Halloween Party has been a popular offering, selling out for its first two months (August and September) with several dates getting full in October, as well.

What do you think of Guests going crazy over Disney merchandise? Let us know in the comments!

