Guests Feel Disney Should Have Stricter Dress Code, “Scarred” by Seeing Women’s Underwear

We’ve been reporting a lot about the Disney dress code. A growing trend started last year with TikToker Amanda DiMeo encouraging Guests to “get a free Disney shirt” by violating Walt Disney World Resort’s dress code.

While Disney doesn’t guarantee Guests a free shirt, many Guests who wore clothing that went against Disney’s code reported benefiting from a similar magical moment. However, in May, Guests who didn’t intentionally violate the dress code said that Disney Parks were no longer giving away free shirts.

Now, some fans are hoping for an even stricter Disney dress code. It started with a TikTok from Grant Sherrod (@bgsherrod):

Sherrod says his point is for all Guests from around the world, but “mainly women.”

“This is a family Park. This is not Chip N Dales,” Sherrod explains. “If you gonna wear some white shorts or some white pants in the Florida heat, don’t wear colorful underwear. I saw a lady, and I tell you no lie, I can remember the cheetah print underwear and them white pants, and it scarred my brain. Like my brain is so scarred that I had to come home and get me a bottle of Grey Goose to recover. Like, why?”

He also says that women shouldn’t wear faux leather or leather pants. “I was having a hot flash just looking at your legs.”

“I get it. You go to Disney World. You want to have a cute outfit, and you want to look pretty,” Sherrod says. “It’s Florida in the f**king summer. You ain’t gonna look pretty. You’re gonna be sweating like a whore in church.”

“You need to wear some things that are sensible. You need to wear activewear,” Sherrod advises. “You need to wear loose-fitting clothing so that you can breathe. Your body needs to breathe.”

Sherrod finishes by saying that EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios need a stricter dress code.

“I think Disney world needs to come up with some type of clothing guideline that basically says what you can and cannot wear at certain times. Because I have seen too much,” Sherrod argues. “And I mean, I’m talking about older women now. And the granny panties and their thongs! Like if I see a 65 year old woman wearing a thong again, I will probably just gouge my eyeballs out.”

Sherrod claims he felt like he was at the “Chip N Dales experience.” “Magic Kingdom, you ain’t so magical,” he jokes.

In addition to over 2,000 likes, many commenters agreed. “True,” and “Amen,” many wrote. “You are so right,” another said.

More on Walt Disney World’s Dress code

Leaving an outfit home is best if you’re unsure about breaking Disney’s guidelines. From Disney:

Disney reserves the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that is considered inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests. Attire that is not appropriate for the parks—and which may result in refusal of admittance—includes but is not limited to: Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older. Exceptions: Specific Halloween and Christmas events. See below. Some outfits inspired by Star Wars. Learn more

Clothing with objectionable material, including obscene language or graphics

Excessively torn clothing

Clothing which, by nature, exposes excessive portions of the skin that may be viewed as inappropriate for a family environment

Clothing that touches or drags on the ground

Clothing with multiple layers is subject to search upon entry

Objectionable tattoos

What do you think about the Disney Parks dress code?