Former ‘Superman’ Star Attacked For Controversial Opinion on Face Masks

We report on all kinds of superheroes at Inside the Magic, from Marvel to DC. However, fans feel that one former superhero acted less than heroic on Tuesday.

Dean Cain is best known for playing Superman (Clark Kent) on Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman from 1993 to 1997. He also hosted Ripley’s Believe it or Not! and had a minor role in Supergirl on The CW.

More recently, the star is known for being vocal about his political views. On Tuesday, Cain became the target of online outrage after he tweeted:

Found it utterly ridiculous that I had to wear a mask on the plane – flying to/from Canada 🇨🇦 😷?? pic.twitter.com/L3vLdsnxxd — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) September 27, 2022

Fans were quick to mock Cain. @FROzenLiberal wrote:

So fly there Superman. Stop crying. — 🇬🇱🇺🇸⚓️FRO🌊🏳️‍🌈✊🏽 (@FROzenLiberal) September 27, 2022

@itsJeffTiedrich shared a similar sentiment, alleging that Cain has lost relevance since his peak in the 1990s:

at least now you have an excuse for not being recognized by anyone — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) September 27, 2022

@Rachel1954Alva agreed with Tiedrich, writing that “washed up actors” are most likely to seek attention with controversial opinions online:

Why is it always the washed up actors and musicians who are making ridiculous comments? Oh, I know why. They want attention. — 𝕽𝖆𝖈𝖍𝖊𝖑💙𝕭𝖑𝖚𝖊 𝕻𝖆𝖙𝖗𝖎𝖔𝖙 (@Rachel1964Alva) September 28, 2022

Unlike many public figures attacked on Twitter, Cain fought back against negative comments. “Go. F**k. Yourself.” he wrote to one user, who has since deleted their response:

