Work Continues on Disneyland’s Mysterious Retheme Project

As we reported a few months ago, Disneyland announced that it would be closing Tarzan’s Treehouse in order to retheme the attraction. Over the last few weeks and months, we have seen parts of the attraction be completely dismantled and destroyed as a part of the project.

Tarzan’s Treehouse has been closed to Guests as it has been undergoing construction since September 2021, which is a longer timeframe than regular or seasonal refurbishments. Now, the ongoing closure makes sense as Disneyland officials announced today that they will reimagine Tarzan’s Treehouse in Adventureland with a new theme and backstory, but the treehouse experience isn’t going away, according to Disneyland officials.

Tarzan’s Treehouse opened in 1999 to Disney Guests as a walk-through attraction which showcases the story of Tarzan with treehouse rooms that closely resembles those from salvaged parts from a shipwreck, according to the Disneyland attraction’s backstory. Before the attraction was Tarzan’s Treehouse, it was known as Swiss Family Treehouse, which opened to Disney guests in 1962, and featured concrete roots, steel limbs and 300,000 leaves.

Disneyland’s official website described the attraction as:

Your adventure begins as you clamber up a tree stump and cross a rope bridge high in the sky. Overgrown with vines and constructed out of parts salvaged from his tragic shipwreck, the tree house features ingenious inventions and vignettes from Tarzan’s epic life story. Peruse drawings from Jane’s sketchbook that tell the tale of the young English lord who was marooned in the jungle, orphaned and raised by a tribe of gorillas. The tree’s scientific name is Disneydendron semperflorens grandis or “large ever-blooming Disney tree” and some incredible views await you at the top! Explore the high life at this airy abode from a bygone time!

For a long time, a tarp hung over the construction work as a way to hide what was being done. However, several Guests noticed this tarp was removed from the attraction recently.

You can see what the project currently looks like in a tweet from Sam Carter (@Cartersauce):

Did I mention the tarp was off on Sunday?

Did I mention the tarp was off on Sunday? 👀 pic.twitter.com/cDsxMwLZQx — Sam Carter (@Cartarsauce) September 13, 2022

Another user replied, showing off what the attraction looks like at night when the lights are turned on:

Lights we’re on the other night which made it look cool

Lights we’re on the other night which made it look cool pic.twitter.com/NRgZ7dPbC4 — Eric Chu (@ericthomaschu) September 13, 2022

At this point, we still do not know what exactly will take over Tarzan’s Treehouse, as Disney has not made any official announcement regarding the overhaul.

Many have suspected that we will be seeing Encanto take over, but again, nothing has been confirmed.

What do you hope to see this attraction turn into?