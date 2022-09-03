Back in the Christmas season of 2020, travel agent, Jessica Straub took a fall while on Disney property at the Walt Disney World Resort that would end in tragedy just days later.

According to a lawsuit filed earlier this year, Jessica Straub fell while at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida. The documentation shared that Straub died from blunt force trauma to the head, with lawyers tying her death to the fall she took on Disney property just days earlier. The filing also shows that Straub died on December 22, 2020, while the incident at Caribbean Beach happened on December 18, 2020.

It is this time gap and the frequent missing details in the plaintiff’s documentation and complaint that are causing Disney Parks and Resorts to lambast the claim.

Disney has responded to the complaint made on behalf of Straub’s estate, anchoring their argument in the alleged missing details from the incident including how her death can be traced back to her fall at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort. The Mouse House filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit that was filed in June 2022 at the Orange County Circuit Court, according to Florida Politics. The source also states that Judge Vincent Chiu has not responded to Disney’s dismissal request.

Florida Politics reports on The Walt Disney Company’s comments on the ongoing Jessica Straub lawsuit:

“Even after a thorough consideration of all six pages of the Complaint, the reader is left wondering what allegedly happened to Ms. Straub and how it was supposedly Walt Disney Parks and Resorts’ fault,” Disney said in court documents filed July 19.

Disney goes on to call the lawsuit “vague” and “scattershot”, saying the complaint is “little more than a collection of legal conclusions and jurisdictional allegations.”

Florida Politics continues to outline the House of Mouse’s stance on the matter:

“Noticeably absent are: any description or allegation explaining what or whom allegedly inflicted the ‘bodily injury’ on Ms. Straub; what the specific nature of the ‘bodily injury’ was; where in the roughly 200 acres that comprise Walt Disney Parks and Resorts’ Caribbean Beach Resort the injury allegedly occurred; or when in the four-day time-period referenced in the Complaint Ms. Straub’s injury occurred,” Disney said in the motion. “The lack of such details makes it … impossible for (Disney) to decipher how Plaintiff claims it is liable and mandates the dismissal of the Complaint.”

Filed by Straub’s cousin (according to her obituary) Justin Morrison, the lawsuit is handled by Morgan & Morgan who declined to comment on Disney’s response to the ongoing litigation.

There are a number of open lawsuits directed at The Walt Disney Company, at least through the lens of the Orange County Circuit Court. One Guest is suing the company after suffering an injury while staying at Disney’s Old Key West Resort, and another lawsuit discloses a fall that happened at the Walt Disney World Dolphin.

As for the case of Jessica Straub, the lawsuit points the finger at the Walt Disney World Resort, claiming negligent Cast Members and unsafe conditions. The court case continues.

