Some Fans Report Cast Member For “Tasteless” TikToks About The Queen

Two girls making awkward faces at the UK Pavilion.

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday afternoon at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, preceded by her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. She was 96.

An illustration of Queen Elizabeth with Winnie the Pooh. Queen Elizabeth in her official crown portrait.
Credit: Disney, BBC

The Walt Disney Company shared a touching tribute to the late monarch. However, others were less compassionate. TikToker and Walt Disney World Resort Cast Member Julie (@the.dcp.duo) became the target of social media animosity after sharing two videos from EPCOT.

In the first video, Julie and a friend pretend to mourn The Queen’s passing with the caption, “Us devastated to hear of the Queen’s passing… but 4 Parks in 1 Day must be completed.” Then, the pair dance to a popular TikTok sound:

@the.dcp.duo

everyone in the comments, chill out- EPCOT was her favorite park, innit? (seriously Rest In Peace to such an amazing leader and woman, you’ve earned your rest) #grindneverstops #guvnor #seriouslyrip #thedcpduo #fourparksinoneday #disneyplusday #disney #ukpavillion

♬ Glimpse of Joe – There I Ruined It

“Seems a bit insensitive,” @mommadoesdisney wrote. “You realize someone passed away, right? But guess negative clout is good too, eh?” @doctor_disney asked.

cosmic-rewind-epcot
Credit: ITM

Julie later added the following disclaimer to her video:

everyone in the comments, chill out- EPCOT was her favorite park, innit? (seriously Rest In Peace to such an amazing leader and woman, you’ve earned your rest)

In another video, many felt Julie was mocking EPCOT U.K. Pavilion Cast Members, many of whom are from the United Kingdom:

@the.dcp.duo

the poor workers in the UK pavilion…sending thoughts and prayers your way 🤧🙏 #thedcpduo #ripqueen #elizabethii #restinpeace #dcp #epcot #ukpavilion

♬ Crybaby – Arieyonna Jenkins

The pair made awkward faces around the pavilion to audio of someone wailing. “The poor workers in the UK pavilion…sending thoughts and prayers your way 🤧🙏,” Julie wrote.

“Tasteless,” @TheTiki33 said. “Bad form,” @houstonheroheadqu agreed.

EPCOT cosmic rewind with spaceship earth
Credit: Disney

Many furious Disney Parks fans discussed the videos on Twitter. One creator searched Julie’s videos and found one in which she wore her Disney Cast Member costume, meaning her workplace could be identified. For privacy reasons, we will not share her work location. But many Twitter users decided to report her behavior to Disney Parks management. From @Doctor_Disney:

DCP Duo, eh? Would really hate it if someone sent this to their team leaders. Have that college program end early.

Do you think these videos were in poor taste?

