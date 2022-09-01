Disney World crowds are surprisingly low.

When you visit Walt Disney World Resort, you expect to have a magical time while visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. However, you also expect to wait quite a bit.

Part of the fun a family can have is finding ways to entertain themselves while waiting in line for a Disney attraction. As a matter of fact, many memories are made while waiting in line.

However, Inside the Magic recently reported that Magic Kingdom was seemingly a “ghost town” compared to its normal crowds and this proved to be true even at the end of the Park’s close. Wait times have been down quite a bit according to analytics and this has apparently been surprising to many Disney Guests.

One Reddit user posted a picture in EPCOT from this week where you can see very few people. The Guest also shared that they had gone during the beginning of COVID and this “absolutely beats that.”

“Just got done with EPCOT. Not sure what’s going on, maybe I missed something but the amount of people at the park today was impressively low. We have been during the COVID 25% rule, and this absolutely beat that. Most rides were 5-30min wait times.”

Most rides, according to the Disney Park Guest, were between 5 and 30-minute waits.

Looking at the My Disney Experience app, you can see that many rides this week have had shockingly low wait times. It’s surprising because even though the kids have gone back to school, there have been relatively few “lulls” when it comes to Disney World crowds in the past couple of years, even once school was back in session.

Don’t expect crowds to remain low, however. As the holidays ramp up with Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party taking place on select nights through October and then the march towards Christmas, we can expect that there will be plenty of crowded days to come at the Disney Parks.

What do you think of these low crowd levels at Disney World? Let us know in the comments!