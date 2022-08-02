Construction Walls Surround Space Mountain Shop

Something new may be coming to the Space Mountain gift shop as it is officially closed for construction.

Space Mountain is one of the most popular rides in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The fan-favorite ride opened at Magic Kingdom in January of 1975, making it the oldest active roller coaster in Florida!

Keeping in theme with Tomorrowland, Space Mountain blasts Guests off into space as they board a rocket on the indoor roller coaster and zoom past stars, constellations, planets, and more.

Next to Space Mountain is the Space Mountain gift shop, filled with various toys, apparel, and merchandise. However, yesterday the Space Mountain gift shop officially closed to Guests for construction.

Today, Inside the Magic rode the PeopleMover and got a glimpse of the current construction walls, which you can see in the images below.

We aren’t sure what exactly Disney is doing to the Space Mountain shop, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information. In the meantime, the Space Mountain gift shop, as well as Space Mountain, both remain open to Guests.

What do you think Disney is doing to the Space Mountain gift shop? Let us know in the comments below.