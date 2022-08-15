New Elements Emerge at Space Mountain Gift Shop

Space Mountain is one of the most popular rides in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. The fan-favorite ride opened at Magic Kingdom in January of 1975, making it the oldest active roller coaster in Florida!

Keeping in theme with Tomorrowland, Space Mountain blasts Guests off into space as they board a rocket on the indoor roller coaster and zoom past stars, constellations, planets, and more.

Next to Space Mountain is the Space Mountain gift shop, filled with various toys, apparel, and merchandise. However, the Space Mountain gift shop recently closed to Guests for construction.

Now, thanks to bioreconstruct on Twitter, we can see how construction is progressing and can see a glimpse at new elements being added.

Per bioreconstruct on Twitter:

New cornice of the Space Mountain gift shop is starting to emerge from tarps.

We aren’t sure what exactly Disney is doing to the Space Mountain shop, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information. In the meantime, Space Mountain remains open to Guests.

More on Space Mountain

Walt Disney World describes this Tomorrowland attraction as:

Blast off on a rip-roaring rocket into the furthest reaches of outer space on this roller-coaster ride in the dark. Dip and careen into the inky blackness as a futuristic soundtrack echoes all around you. Fly past shooting stars and celestial satellites. Roar past streaking orbs of light, wayward comets and migrant meteors. Feel the pull of gravity as you’re drawn into a swirling wormhole!

