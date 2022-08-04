Guest Claims This Hack Works Better Than Disney Genie+

Long gone are the days of free FastPasses for Disney World ticket holders after the new Genie+ system replaced them at a cost. For $15 per person per day in Florida and $20 per person per day in California, the new service allows Guests to utilize the Lightning Lane for select experiences 2 to 3 times a day, depending on how early they start their day.

Additionally, Guests can purchase ride-specific Lightning Lane passes, also for a fee, to allow them to skip traditional queues that could potentially reach hours-long wait times.

In The Walt Disney Company’s Q1 Earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek reported that “more than a third of domestic park Guests purchased either Genie+, Lightning Lane, or both,” a number that rose to half over the holiday season.

Here’s how Genie+ works, per the official description:

“You may make one selection at a time, starting at 7:00 AM on the day of your visit (experiences are subject to limited availability). If your theme park ticket includes the Park Hopper option, you can select Lightning Lane arrival windows across multiple theme parks.”

For Park-Goers who are looking to maximize their days and reduce the time they spend in the queue, the service might be a justifiable albeit necessary expense.

But for many, the added cost is an unwelcomed change that chips away at the magic of a Disney World vacation for those who can’t afford the perk.

The following Guest claims to have a trick that renders Genie+ useless, and he recently took to TikTok to share it.

If you want to save time on Disneyworld lines, the trick isnt Genie+, its goung left. Why? Most people turn right upon entering Disney, or race to the big rides. Simply turn left, do whats there, and enjoy! #disneytok #disneyworldfacts #disneyworldaddict #disneyworldrides #disneyadvice

@wdwtraveltips’ time saving hack? Turn left.

In the video captioned “How to save time at Disney World,” he claims that only 15-20% of Guests who enter the parks begin their day in clockwise order.

“Most people turn right upon entering Disney, or race to the big rides,” @wdwtraveltips added. “Simply turn left, do whats there, and enjoy!”

Some fans in the comment section agreed that they’ve found success with this method, never waiting more than 30 minutes for a ride without ever having to purchase Genie+ or Lightning Lane.

“This always cracks me up,” user @watchjentry commented. “A mile long line on the right, NO ONE on the left.”

Some prospective Guests said they were excited to try the hack in their upcoming trips. Others jokingly urged the poster to remove the video to keep the trick from going viral.

“Now EVERYONE going to the left!! Remove this!!” user @ronniem638 wrote with a laughing emoji.

Whether Guests purchase Genie+ or Lightning Lane, or simply start their journey on the parks’ left side, fans agree that proper planning is key to experiencing as much as they can in the Disney Parks.

Do you have a time saving hack like this one? Share yours in the comments!