Disney Makes Big Genie+ Changes, Backtracks on Previous Plans

When visiting Walt Disney World, Disneyland, or any of the Disney Parks and Resorts worldwide, there’s one thing you can count on doing, which is waiting in line. Because of the popularity of the Disney Parks, millions of Guests visit each year, meaning you’ll more than likely have to wait in a few lines to ride and experience your favorite attractions.

To combat this, Disney introduced its new Genie, Genie+ and Lightning Lane services.

These paid services allow Guests to skip lines for a price, meaning Disney now has a financial incentive to have long lines. At Disney World, for $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

In the past few months, Disney World has hit its capacity due to how many Guests have been visiting. Earlier this year, Disney made some big changes to how its Genie+ service works.

At each Walt Disney World Park, there are specific attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket if they wanted to skip those lines. Disney changed this earlier this year, noting that the attractions would return to normal on August 7. However, Disney has now scrubbed all mentioned of this date from its website, indicating this is how the service will operate from now on until further notice.

Now, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Frozen Ever After, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Space Mountain, and Everest will remain part of Genie+ LL past August 7. As of now, Cosmic Rewind, Rise of the Resistance, Mine Train, and Flight of Passage are the only Individual LL attractions. We are unsure why Disney decided to backtrack on its original plans.

