Disney Investigating “Reprehensible” Hack on Company Social Media

After several social media accounts were hacked, Disney has now made a public statement, claiming an investigation is underway.

Earlier this morning, the Instagram and Facebook accounts for the Disneyland Resort were hacked, with a singular individual or several people spreading the incredibly offensive and hateful messages across both platforms to millions of people. At the time of our original publication, there were a total of four posts and two Instagram stories. These have now been deleted and the account has been reclaimed by Disney.

Now, Disney has made a statement regarding the situation. The statement was revealed in a tweet from digital reporter Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) which you can see below in a tweet:

UPDATE: In a statement, Disneyland calls the hacked posts that appeared on its social media accounts this morning "reprehensible" and says its security teams are conducting an investigation. pic.twitter.com/23whdqe7Ry — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) July 7, 2022

The official statement from Disney reads as follows:

Disneyland Resort’s Facebook and Instagram accounts were compromised early this morning. We worked quickly to remove the reprehensible content, secure our accounts, and our security teams are conducting an investigation.

All of the posts shared this morning contained extremely foul language as well as several incredibly offensive slurs and all referenced one individual in particular. We are not sure what type of investigation will be conducted or how the Instagram and Facebook accounts were able to be hacked in the first place. We also do not know the motive behind the attack as well as how many people were responsible. We hope Disney can figure this situation out and take the required actions.

We will continue to update this story as more information comes out.