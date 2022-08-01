Disney Experiences Intense Crowd Levels as EPCOT Was Overrun With Guests

Inside the Magic was visiting EPCOT yesterday, July 31, and the crowd levels were certainly higher than normal.

Over in World Showcase, Guests packed in as they walked around from country to country to see what the EPCOT Food and Wine Festival had to offer. In the back, near China, Guests were piled in from wall to wall.

The crowd levels were certainly higher than normal, but we do want to mention it was a Sunday so many locals may have also been visiting the Park.

You can see how crowded EPCOT was in the images above and below.

Keep in mind, if you plan on visiting Walt Disney World, you will need a valid Park ticket as well as a Park Pass reservation. The new Disney Park Pass reservation system was introduced when the theme parks reopened after temporarily closing due to the ongoing pandemic. The reasoning behind this new system is to help Disney monitor and control the crowd levels and capacity on any given day.

In 2020, Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro indicated that the newly implemented Park Pass system is a “new normal” that isn’t going away anytime soon, if ever, so Guests should get accustomed to utilizing the Disney Park Pass system if they are planning a trip to Walt Disney World.

As we approach the remainder of summer, we expect to see the Park Pass availability continue to sell out so if you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World and its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — be sure to secure your Park Passes as soon as possible.