Disneyland Quick-Service Now Closed Indefinitely, Covered With Tarps

A popular spot to cool off and have a drink was recently closed, leaving many wondering when or if it will return to the Disneyland Resort.

Both Walt Disney World and Disneyland boast an incredible collection of places that Guests can get fun and unique food, snacks, and beverages. And speaking of beverages, Disneyland offers both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options for Guests of all ages to enjoy.

Unfortunately, a popular spot to cool off and have a drink closed down recently. The Hollywood Lounge at Disneyland California Adventure is now completely covered with tarps. Photos were shared by @thecalibae on Instagram.

The Hollywood Lounge at Disneyland is a place where Guests can “Quench your thirst” at a stand offering a super lineup of non-alcoholic and alcoholic libations. Located just behind Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!, Guests will find the Hollywood Lounge, which features an assortment of themed drinks that rotate depending on the season.

The Disneyland website does not state when the Hollywood Lounge will reopen, only giving the following statement:

Hollywood Lounge is currently closed for refurbishment. Please check back here for updates.

Speaking of alcohol, Disneyland security recently caught a small child running loose with alcohol in hand. Disney has strict rules about alcohol and underage drinking at its Parks and Resorts to ensure that Guests are safe and abiding by the law.

Although the child seemed to be carrying the drink for his mother, it should be noted that even seeing a child handle alcohol could be enough for a security guard or Cast Member to give a warning or possibly even remove a family from the Park. Another incident involving alcohol and minors occurred at the Universal Orlando Resort Guests. Guests were charged with giving alcohol to minors and, as a result, allegedly received one-year bans from Universal Parks.

Do you visit the Hollywood Lounge at Disneyland often?

