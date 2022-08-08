Disney World Attraction Closing For Refurbishment Next Month

It will come as no surprise that Disney’s Animal Kingdom is filled with, well, animals. However, Disney has set out to make sure Animal Kingdom is not just a zoo, as the Park’s original tagline, “nahtazu” even referenced this.

Guests are encouraged to learn, respect, and appreciate animals and all wildlife in a fun, interactive environment.

With Featured Friends at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, an entertaining bird show, Guests can “Join the animal behavior specialists for a behind-the-scenes look at the free-flying birds of Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park.” Guests can “Visit Anandapur Theater to learn how these specialists care for and train their feathered friends.”

However, according to the Walt Disney World website, this attraction will be closing next month.

The official closure starts on September 11 and will last until September 24, reopening to guests on September 25, 2022. We are unsure what all will be worked on during the closure or if we can expect any changes if any when the attraction reopens.

If you want to visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there is a ton to see and do! You can head over to Expedition Everest in Asia (when it is not under refurbishment) to visit the terrifying Yeti. Pandora will bring your Avatar dreams to life with Flight of Passage bringing Guests into the world of the Na’vi. DINOSAUR is still filled with giant dinos at every turn, and over at Kilimanjaro Safaris, you can take a ride on a real safari, and if you are lucky, a giraffe might even step in your way! A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King is now running, and the show is not one you should miss.

Will you miss this attraction at Walt Disney World?

