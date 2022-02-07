Universal Guests Charged With Allegedly Giving Alcohol To Minors

Universal Orlando Resort Guests weren’t expecting to see real-life police officers huddled around a prop Simpsons police car in Universal Studios Florida this weekend, but that’s exactly what they got.

TikTok user @minnieearsmagic posted a video of an incident that many surely will not forget this past weekend when police officers issued a citation to Universal Orlando Guests for allegedly giving alcohol to minors.

As you can see in the video, a number of police officers are huddled near The Simpsons police car and Chief Wiggum in The Simpsons Land at Universal Studios Florida. They actually even use the police car to fill out the paperwork, which certainly made for an interesting sight as Guests passed by.

A TikTok user commented on the video and said that underaged drinking resulted in a one-year ban from the Universal Parks from them, but no confirmation has been given on the outcome of the incident. It should be noted that adults in Florida can face up to 60 days in jail and up to a $500 fine for giving alcohol to a minor, if prosecuted.

Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World have strict policies on underage drinking.

Guests visiting Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort are treated to many thrilling attractions including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, E.T. Adventure Ride, The Simpson’s Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, and The Incredible Hulk Coaster.

Have you ever seen in an incident like this at Universal Orlando Resort or Walt Disney World Resort?

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies and don’t forget about the epic Wizarding World of Harry Potter! In addition, Universal Orlando is currently in the process of building the Epic Universe, its largest theme park set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?