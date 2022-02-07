Cold Weather Has Not Been Kind to Many Universal Attractions

The state of Florida has experienced uncharacteristically cold weather this winter, especially during the month of January, and that has not made things any easier on Universal Orlando Resort.

Several times over the course of the last few weeks, Orlando has experienced temperatures below the 40s and there are still some relatively cold days forecasted ahead with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid-to-low 60s as we look ahead to the month of February.

If you’ve recently visited Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure during the cold stretch, you’ll likely have noticed that the weather has not been kind to several Universal Orlando attractions.

Roller coasters, in particular, have specific temperature, wind, and precipitation requirements in which they cannot operate and those all vary on the individual ride.

If you have been checking the Universal Orlando app frequently over these past few weeks, you likely noticed that popular attractions were “delayed for weather” on numerous occasions. This is especially true with the Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and even Hagrid’s Magical Motorbike Adventure, to an extent.

The Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt roller coaster at Universal Studios Florida has been the most frequent to shut down due to weather. There have been several days where the attraction was unable to open until much later in the afternoon and a few days where it was unavailable at all.

The good news? While cold weather still will be experienced, we are moving towards warm weather again and this should cut down on attractions having to be closed due to the cold weather.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt reads:

For Those About to Rock. This towering coaster offers a musical twist: As you strap in, you’ll pick the song you want to hear above your own shrieks. Adrenaline pumping and music thumping, you’ll climb toward the sky at a 90-degree angle and tackle the first ferocious drop. Topping out at 65 mph, this rip-roaring ride is a blast from beginning to end.

