Disney World Experience Reopens After 2-Year Closure

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic closure in July of 2020, and Guests were quick to notice all of the changes at each of the four Parks. Many fan-favorite experiences, like meet-and-greets, parades, Fastpass+ lines, and character dining, were missing upon its reopening.

However, many Guests noticed one iconic experience that has yet to return, that is until now.

Harmony Barber Shop resides in Main Street, U.S.A., and for the past few years, Disney has repeatedly told Guests it is unsure when the shop will reopen. We had feared the worst until we learned that it would in fact be returning to the Walt Disney World Resort and the return is already proving to be quite popular.

However, Yesterday, July 31, marked the official reopening of the shop, and as we reported a few weeks ago, all dates are already booked solid. July 31 to August 8 (the latest date available to book) are completely unavailable.

For a “Child’s Haircut” prices start at $20. For “My First Haircut”, prices start at $28. Adult pricing starts at $21.

A charmingly old-fashioned spot where Guests of all ages can get a haircut—and some special Disney surprises.

Hair Today, Gone Tomorrow