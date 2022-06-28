Disney World Experience Already Sold-Out Ahead of Reopening

After a multi-year closure, one Disney World experience has proved to be very popular among Guests, with it already selling out.

Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, reopened following the COVID-19 pandemic closure in July of 2020 and Guests were quick to notice all of the changes at each of the four Parks. Many fan-favorite experiences, like meet-and-greets, parades, Fastpass+ lines, and character dining, were missing upon its reopening.

One of those experiences was the Harmony Barber Shop at Magic Kingdom. For the past few years, Disney has repeatedly told Guests it is unsure when the shop will reopen. We had feared the worst until we learned that it would in fact be returning to the Walt Disney World Resort and the return is already proving to be quite popular.

Harmony Barber Shop is set to finally reopen on July 31 and when looking for reservations on the official Disney Parks website, we found that all dates are already booked solid. Reservations opened today and Guests were eager to fill them, with July 31 to August 8 (the latest date available to book) being unavailable completely.

For a “Child’s Haircut” prices start at $20. For “My First Haircut”, prices start at $28. Adult pricing starts at $21.

More on Harmony Barber Shop

A charmingly old-fashioned spot where Guests of all ages can get a haircut—and some special Disney surprises.

