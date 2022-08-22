Cast Members Want Disney to Loosen Disney Look Guidelines, Allow Nose Piercings

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort updated their famous “Disney Look” Guidelines for Cast Members in 2021, allowing some for visible tattoos, more ear piercings, different hairstyles, jewelry, colorful nail polish, facial hair, and gender-inclusive costume choices.

Previously, the Disney Cast Member Handbook forbade any visible tattoos. Now, Cast Members can show off their ink so long as it is smaller than their hand, anywhere but the face, head, or neck, and does not “depict nudity, offensive or inappropriate language or images, or violate Company policies (including policies prohibiting discrimination and harassment based on race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, ancestry, age, disability or any other protected category).”

While unnatural hair colors are not allowed, Cast Members may now have natural-appearing highlights. Instead of just one ear piercing, Cast Members may have as many as they like. Facial piercings and “tongue piercing or splitting, tooth filing, earlobe expansion, and disfiguring skin implants” are not permitted.

Most significantly, Cast Members can wear whatever costume piece they choose, regardless of gender. Many saw these changes as long overdue and vastly opening up Disney’s employment pool as The Walt Disney Company experienced staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For some Cast Members, though, these changes aren’t enough. Emily Anastasia (@emilyupinspace) works at Walt Disney World Resort and recently got a nose piercing. She shared this video:

The video shows a large bandaid she used to cover the nose piercing while at work. Other Cast Members suggested she use a clear nose stud or wear a face mask, but Emily explained that she was waiting for the piercing to heal.

“Disney really needs to update their uniform policy 😅,” @phenexpath commented. Emily Anastasia agreed.

“Right! I mean I know they did quite a bit ago but sheesh they still have so much left to go,” @reena._.cosplayz said.

Another Disney Cast Member, @lmm.eats, said she felt covering up her nose piercing got more attention than the piercing itself would’ve gotten:

I had to do this when I worked at portrait innovations & people would ask what happened to my nose & it got more attention than a piercing would have

“The Band-Aid is worse than the stud,” @ktalia1208 wrote. “If someone pointed out at least you can say it was a little bit of pixie dust.”

Do you think Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort need to update Cast Member dress code guidelines?