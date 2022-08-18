California Theme Park Announces Fun Offering Returning Next Month

Fans of outdoor activities can’t miss the chance to enjoy a fun offering returning to this Southern California theme park on September 10.

Knott’s Berry Farm (@knotts) recently announced the return of its annual Coaster Campout, offering Guests the opportunity to camp out for one night at Knott’s in the California Park Pavilion Event Center.

This is no ordinary camping trip! Our annual Coaster Campout returns Sept. 10! This is your opportunity to camp out for one night at Knott’s in the California Park Pavilion Event Center! Proceeds will go to support charities in our local community. – https://bit.ly/3K5C6ij

The official Knott’s Berry Farm website describes the event as follows:

This is no ordinary camping trip! The Coaster Campout is your opportunity to camp for one night at Knott’s Berry Farm! The Coaster Campout package includes parking, two-day admission for each camper to enjoy both Knott’s Berry Farm and Knott’s Soak City Waterpark on September 10 and September 11, a camp spot for your tent, and a continental breakfast! Each campsite can accommodate up to 4 people. Tickets for this event are available online only. Each campsite package is $290, with proceeds going to support a local charity. Changes cannot be made after purchase, so please organize your group before purchasing your campsite. Campsites can accommodate a tent up to 10’ x 10’ in size—campout in the California Park Pavilion Event Center. Space is limited. Each purchase comes with a two-day admission to Knott’s Berry Farm and Soak City Waterpark on September 10 and September 11 for a party of 4, continental breakfast provided on September 11, and parking for one (1) vehicle on September 10 and 11. The California Park Pavilion Event Center is located across Knott’s Berry Farm near the East Parking Lot.

This is the perfect chance to plan a fun family trip to enjoy all there is to see and do at Knott’s Berry Farm and Soak City Waterpark! Guests can click here to buy their tickets to Coaster Campout at Knott’s Berry Farm.

Guests must be aware of the Knott’s Berry Farm Code of Conduct, including the Chaperone Policy in effect, as they must comply with the different safety policies the Orange County Park set out. You can click here to learn more about Knott’s Berry Farm Chaperone Policy.

More on Knott’s Berry Farm

There are so many great things coming to Knott’s Berry Farm! The Southern California theme park recently announced a major renovation coming to the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel in 2023, with significant upgrades to all 322 Guest rooms, common areas, conference facilities, and more while the hotel remains fully operational.

Knott’s also announced the opening of the new Fiesta Village in 2023. This reimagined land will showcase enhanced themes and beautiful décor across three new zones in the area, including brand-new food locations, an updated stage, and a redesigned marketplace inspired by the Hispanic influence on Southern California.

And Guests brave enough to venture into the Park’s after-hours Halloween event will be able to enjoy an all-new chilling experience coming to Knott’s Scary Farm this year, along with returning mazes, terrifying scare zones, and jaw-dropping shows and experiences.

When visiting Knott’s Berry Farm, Guests can feel the thrill of attractions like GhostRider, HangTime, Jaguar!, La Revolucion, Montezooma’s Revenge, Pony Express, Sierra Sidewinder, Silver Bullet, Sol Spin, Supreme Scream, Timber Mountain Log Ride, Xcelerator The Ride, and the Calico River Rapids have to offer.

And if Guests are visiting with small kids or aren’t crazy about thrills, they can also have a great day at the Park, as they can interact with the Peanuts Gang at Camp Snoopy or ride some of the more family-friendly attractions. Some examples of these last are Balloon Race, Calico Mine Ride, Calico Railroad, Camp Bus, Charlie Brown’s Kite Flyer, Dragon Swing, Flying Ace, Grand Sierra Railroad, Hat Dance, High Sierra Ferris Wheel, Huff and Puff, Knott’s Bear-y Tales: Return to the Fair, Linus Launcher, Merry Go Round, Pig Pen’s Mud Buggies and Woodstock’s Airmail.

Will you attend this year’s Coaster Campout at Knott’s Berry Farm? Let us know in the comments below!