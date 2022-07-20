Viral Tweet Calls ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Food “F**d Up”

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is an immersive two-night experience reserved for the biggest Star Wars fans – or anyone willing to pay upwards of $6,000 per room!

Fan reaction to the pricey Star Wars hotel has been mixed, with some saying the “astronomical” cost is undervalued and others calling the experience “meaningless.”

Now, hundreds of social media users are critiquing a particular part of the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience. A Twitter account that solely shares photos of weird and gross-looking pizzas shared two pictures of pizzas on board the Star Wars hotel:

hey check out the pizzas at that star wars hotel that costs $5,000/night lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/DDifPeOIDR — Fucked Up Looking Pizzas (@fuckeduppizzas) July 17, 2022

The Tweet received thousands of likes and over 700 Retweets. The account followed up with:

and disney is over here wondering "why isn't anyone staying at the $5,000 per night star wars hotel??" — Fucked Up Looking Pizzas (@fuckeduppizzas) July 17, 2022

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has struggled to keep bookings after initially selling out upon opening. Some Guests who kept their bookings reported feeling “genuinely ripped off.”

Taylor Hoffmanns (@Thoffy_theToppy) replied to the Tweet, agreeing that the pizza looks inedible and “f**d up:”

to be fair it's 5k for the 2 night stay, so it's 2500 per night. This pizza however isn't even worth the vomit that will come out of my mouth after eating it — Taylor Hoffmanns (@Thoffy_theToppy) July 18, 2022

More on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Get a private planet Batuu experience on board Walt Disney World Resort’s Star Wars hotel adjacent to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. From Disney:

SEE IT. FEEL IT. LIVE IT.

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together. As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

Do you think Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is worth the price tag?